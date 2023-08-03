Jason and Kylie Kelce Share Hilarious Comeback Video for Parenting Critics: 'Today Was Basic Commands'

Jason and Kylie Kelce are having a laugh at their critics.

Sharing a video from their time on the field after a day of NFL training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, is seen playing with a puppy and his daughter, Elliotte, 2, as daughter Wyatt, 3, looks on.

"Practiced fetch on Tuesday... Today was basic commands," Kylie captioned the video, tagging her husband.

Kylie Kelce/instagram

The video comes after an incident Tuesday, when the NFL and Philadelphia Eagles account shared a joint Instagram Reel showing Jason on the field after training camp playing with his two older daughters. The couple also shares daughter Bennett Llewellyn, 4 months.

"@jason.kelce always stays late after practice to play with his daughters 💚," they captioned the video, captured by CBS' Jeff Kerr.

While most people found the moment endearing, a few commenters suggested that the center was just passively "playing fetch" with his daughters.

Kylie Kelce/instagram

Kylie responded by reposting the video on her Instagram Story. "People in these comments saying 'He's playing fetch with his kids like they are dogs!'" she wrote.

"Just say you don't have toddlers," she continued. "If you listen, you can hear him counting. So technically, they are racing."

Jason and Kylie originally met on Tinder, according to Philadelphia Magazine. They made their relationship Instagram official on Nov. 11, 2015, and tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018.

