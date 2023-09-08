Jason and Kylie Kelce Debate Who Plays ‘Bad Cop’ More Often with Their Three Kids: 'Outnumbered'

Kylie Kelce isn't afraid to admit she plays bad cop more than her husband.



On the first episode of season 2 of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), the mom of three, 31, was asked by brother-in-law Travis Kelce whether she or husband Jason Kelce play "bad cop" more with their three girls — Bennett Llewellyn, 6 months, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.



"I'm bad cop, Jason's good cop," she said.

"No chance! I'm definitely bad cop," the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, fired back before adding, "Well, I'm bad cop and good cop. You never know what you're going to get, gotta keep them on their toes."

"I have to be bad cop most of the time because I'm outnumbered," Kylie leveled. "On any given day, I have to be bad cop most of the day. We're trying to limit injuries and keep the peace for the most part. And when it's just me, it's three against one and I've got to try and nip it in the bud before anything goes terribly awry."

Kylie Kelce on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

"When Jason's home, usually he's the fun one. He does the launching onto the bed and all the things that end up in one of them crying 'Mom!' because someone sustains an injury," Kylie added.

"The only times when he's bad cop is when I say, 'Jason!' and he says, 'What?' and I say, 'A little help!'"



The NFL star agreed with his wife, laughing along with his brother.

Jason and Kylie Kelce with their three daughters. Kylie Kelce Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Kylie praised her brother-in-law for being the "absolute best" as an uncle to their girls.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she laughed.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' "

