Jason and Brett Oppenheim Visit ‘Selling Sunset’ Costar Amanza Smith in Hospital Amid 'Excruciating' Infection

Jason and Brett Oppenheim are by Amanza Smith’s side as she recovers from a serious blood infection.

While being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for osteomyelitis, Smith, 46, got a visit from her bosses and Selling Sunset costars, who kept her company as she endured “excruciating” back pain caused by the infection.

In an Instagram Story shared by Jason on Monday, Smith is seen resting in her hospital room while the twin brothers sit close to her bed. “Send this woman some ❤️,” the Oppenheim Group co-founder wrote over the photo.

Smith was also visited by another close friend and costar, Mary Fitzgerald, who brought her son Austin along to check in on Smith.

“It’s really hard to get a photo when you can’t move your back,” Smith says in a video posted on Fitzgerald’s Instagram Story, “but Mary came to see me, and Austin.” Fitzgerald wrote, “Everyone please send my bestie all the healing vibes” over the video.

Amanza Smith

On Sunday, Smith shared an Instagram Reel that showed various clips of her crying from the pain she was experiencing, getting blood drawn, and photos of her scans. She also explained more about the infection in the caption.

“Over a month ago and all of this started, I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular,” she wrote. “I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care.”

She continued: “I didn’t know what it was, but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers.”

The luxury realtor explained that she had to get an MRI and CT scan before being told she needed to go to the hospital.

“I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home,” she revealed. “Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood.”

“Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis,” Smith shared. The Netflix star added that she has to take antibiotics for the blood infection.

Amanza Smith/Instagram

During season 6 of Selling Sunset, Smith opened up to Fitzgerald about another health scare she was facing.

She revealed that she went to the doctor for a checkup and was advised to get an ultrasound done. "When they did the ultrasound," she said in episode 10, "my uterus on the screen looked… It doesn't look good."

Beginning to get emotional, she added, "There's a wide array of things that it could be, and then the one thing that we pray and hope that it's not." Fitzgerald asks, "Cancer?" to which Smith nodded with tears in her eyes.

In an Instagram post following the season premiere in May, Smith confirmed that she was cancer-free after a biopsy was benign.

