Everything to Know About Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video Controversy

The music video has sparked controversy for its divisive imagery and has been pulled from CMT as a result

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 04:13PM EDT
Jason Aldean performs at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
Photo:

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

The music video for Jason Aldean's new single “Try That in a Small Town" debuted to mixed reactions.

Originally released in May, the song serves as the lead single to Aldean's upcoming eleventh studio album. Aldean, who did not write the track, has been the center of controversy in recent weeks as many fans have accused him of encouraging violence and racism with the song's lyrics.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck," he sings. "Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long ... Full of good ol' boys, raised up right / If you're looking for a fight / Try that in a small town."

The song sparked controversy yet again when the music video was released in July, as social media users pointed out the contentious imagery throughout. 

Here’s everything to know about the controversy surrounding the song and its music video. 

When did the Jason Aldean “Try That in a Small Town” controversy begin?

Though the song was released on May 22, it become the subject of controversy and media attention when its music video was released on July 14. 

Directed by Shaun Silva, the music video featured a performance in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place. Choate was an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white woman. The video also included visuals of vandalism and riots that appear to take place during the 2020 racial injustice protests (but, as some on TikTok have pointed out, some clips are taken from stock footage or from protests in other countries).

The location is a popular filming location outside of Nashville, per Tacklebox, the music video's production company. They also cited several music videos and films that have been filmed there, including most recently the Lifetime Original movie Steppin’ into the Holiday with Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer, Runaway June's “We Were Rich” music video, a Paramount holiday film A Nashville Country Christmas with Tanya Tucker – as well the Hannah Montana film. 

In a statement to PEOPLE, TackleBox confirmed Aldean did not pick the video location and refuted speculation about its history of lynching being tied to the video's filming.

What has Jason Aldean said about the “Try That in a Small Town” backlash? 

Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Sipa/AP

Days after releasing the song's music video, Aldean shared a lengthy statement on social media where he explained what the song meant to him and why he finds the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote on Twitter.

"These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he continued.

Aldean also noted that he was performing at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017 when a gunman opened fire, killing 61 people and wounding nearly 900 : "As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 - where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

He noted that the song is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to - that’s what this song is about," he concluded.

He opened up about the controversy again during his concert at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, complaining about "cancel culture" and stating he wanted the U.S. to be "restored to what it once was, before all this bulls--- started happening to us."

When did CMT pull Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” music video?

On July 18, just days after the music video’s release, CMT confirmed to multiple outlets that it had pulled the music video from the network. Billboard reported that the video “was in rotation on CMT through July 16, playing in the morning music video hours” however “it is unclear how many times CMT played the video before pulling it on July 17."

Though the video was pulled from CMT, it has over 18M views on YouTube as of July 25. The song also hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track had the largest week of sales for a country song in more than 10 years, according to Billboard.

Have celebrities reacted to the Jason Aldean “Try That in a Small Town” controversy?

Sheryl Crow attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony; Jason Aldean attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The song has been divisive among the country music community as well. Notably, Sheryl Crow voiced her disdain for the track in a candid Twitter post. 

“@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence,” Crow wrote. “There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence," she added. "You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.” 

The "All I Wanna Do" singer has been a vocal advocate for stricter gun control measures and in March performed at a vigil for victims of the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, where three staff members and three students were killed.

Meanwhile, other celebrities close to Aldean have voiced their support for the singer. His wife Brittany Kerr Aldean seemingly came to his defense on social media, writing, "Never apologize for speaking the truth❣️🇺🇸," alongside a selfie of the two.

Blanco Brown also shared his thoughts on the song, defending Aldean’s character in a since-deleted tweet. "Aldeans Stream Are Gonna Go Through The Roof… I hate the words to that song but I don’t believe he’s a racist, one of the first to check on me in my time of need," the "High Horse" singer wrote on Twitter, referring to his near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020.

"Just bad song writing," added Brown, who is also signed to BBR, the same record label group as Aldean. 

Have other celebrities pulled their music videos from CMT in support of Jason Aldean? 

Following the news that Aldean’s music video was pulled from CMT, reports surfaced that other country artists, such as Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Hank Williams Jr., were boycotting CMT by pulling their own music videos from the network. 

However, a representative for CMT confirmed to Billboard that Bryan has not requested his videos be pulled from the channel and nor has any other artist.

Related Articles
The Judge's Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Will Return as 'American Idol' Judges for Season 22
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who Is Tori Kelly’s Husband? All About André Murillo
Tkay Maidza
Tkay Maidza — Who's Loved by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish and Lizzo — Is Ready for Her 'Sweet Justice' (Exclusive)
Offset's James Brown alter ego
Offset Addresses 'Drama' with Cardi B in Spoof of Bizarre 1988 James Brown Interview
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend the premiere of Freeform's "Cruel Summer" Season 2
Who Is Lance Bass' Husband? All About Michael Turchin
Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' Tops Hot Country Songs Chart amid Controversy
ANNE WILSON UNVEILS HEART WRENCHING TRIBUTE SEVENTH OF JUNE
Anne Wilson Talks 'Seventh of June' — and the Role Her Late Brother Still Plays in Her Life (Exclusive)
Jung Kook of BTS performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Jungkook Becomes First BTS Member to Earn Solo No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts with 'Seven'
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Song Lyrics
Here's Why Fans Think A$AP Rocky Is Calling Out Travis Scott in New Rap Lyrics
Sia Hosts House Party with 3 'Survivor' Season 44 Contestants
Sia Hosts House Party with 'Survivor' Season 44 Finalists After Gifting Them $130K: 'Can't Thank Her Enough'
Lizzo attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Lizzo Drinks Tequila From a Boot — a 'Shoey' — at Sydney Concert: 'This is F---ed Up'
Monica attends 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships at State Farm Arena on December 28, 2019
Monica Leaves Stage Mid-Concert to Defend Woman in the Crowd After a Fight: 'I Pray She's OK'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Soldier Field on June 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois
Taylor Swift Delights Fans with a Long Cackle During 'Reputation' Song at Eras Tour
Tony Bennett with his son Danny in Tony's Manhattan apartment in New York which overlooks Central Park
Tony Bennett's Son and Manager Danny Says Late Father Taught Him 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift and HAIM perform onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington
Taylor Swift Swaps ''Tis the Damn Season' for 'No Body, No Crime' as Haim Joins Eras Tour in Seattle
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Surprises Nashville Fans with Backstreet Boys and One Direction Karaoke