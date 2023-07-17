Jason Aldean Suffers Heat Exhaustion, Ends Concert Early Abruptly: 'It Was Pretty Intense'

The country singer left the stage mid-song during his Saturday night show in Connecticut

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE.
Published on July 17, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Jason Aldean performs during day 3 of the CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium in June 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo:

Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Sipa/AP

Jason Aldean had to cut his set short on Saturday night after suffering heat exhaustion.

The country singer, 46, who had just kicked off his Highway Desperado tour just one day prior, was playing a show at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut when he ran off-stage mid-performance.

A fan-captured video revealed he was singing his 2010 hit "Crazy Town" when he began to struggle.

Aldean never returned to the stage, but posted a video to Twitter Sunday apologizing to fans for the brevity of the gig, blaming it on "a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

The "Dirt Road Anthem" musician also revealed plans to reschedule the concert date.

"Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!" he tweeted.

“I’ve had a lot of people check in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said in the video. “I’m doing fine. It’s just one of those things – it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday. I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

He added, “It was pretty intense last night. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was. I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

“Not what I was hoping for on our first weekend of the tour by any means,” Aldean continued, revealing he was given IV fluids to treat his symptoms.

Following the incident, the Xfinity Theatre posted a statement to Facebook confirming Aldean's concert would "be rescheduled for a future date."

They advised fans to stay tuned to their social channels for updates.

The venue also revealed that the Grammy nominee was recovering, saying, "A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance."

