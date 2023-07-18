Jason Aldean Responds to Backlash Over Controversial 'Try That in a Small Town' Music Video

Jason Aldean is speaking out after facing backlash over his new song "Try That in a Small Town," where outraged social media users accused him of being pro-gun and racist.

Days after releasing the song's music video, Aldean, 46, shared a lengthy statement on social media where he explained what the song meant to him and why he finds the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote on Twitter.

"These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he continued.

Aldean also noted that he was present during a 2017 mass shooting: "As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 - where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

To Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to - that’s what this song is about," he concluded.

Jason Aldean. Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer released the music video for the track on July 14. After its release, social media users began dissecting the controversial lyrics.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck," he sings. "Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."

Social media users also pointed out that the music video featured a performance in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place. Choate was an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white woman. The video also included visuals of the unrest and riots that took place during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

"Uvalde? Small town. VA Tech? Small college town. Newtown? Small New England town. Parkland? Small town that had just been voted Florida's *safest* town," wrote one Twitter user. "Most mass shootings occur in *small towns* @Jason_Aldean. Your listeners are dying."

Another user wrote, "heard some talk about jason aldean's newest song and had to look up the lyrics... are we fr letting this s--- slide?? in 2023??"

Since the backlash broke out, CMT — which had the video on rotation over the weekend — has pulled the visual from its programming, according to Billboard, TVLine, and Deadline.

As for the 2017 mass shooting he referenced in his statement, a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas while Aldean was performing. Nearly 60 people were killed in the shooting and more than 700 others were injured.

