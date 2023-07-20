Following the release of his "Try That in a Small Town" music video earlier this week, Jason Aldean's been accused of promoting gun violence and racism by social media users.

The 46-year-old country star responded to the controversy via Twitter on Tuesday, claiming the allegations are "not only meritless, but dangerous." Several celebrities on either side of the divide have since commented on the situation, as well as Chaz Molder, mayor of the Tennessee town where the video was filmed.

"Like many small towns across America, Columbia, Tennessee is focused on bringing people together," Molder told FOX 17 News on Wednesday. "I hadn’t listened to the song prior to today, but I’ve now seen the video."

"I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message," continued the mayor.

Molder also told the outlet that perhaps Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood or Dolly Parton "will be next to record a video in our small town; and they can highlight peace, love and all the things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee."

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer shared the music video for the track on July 14. After its release, social media users began dissecting the controversial lyrics.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that s--- might fly in the city, good luck," he sings. "Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."

Social media users also pointed out that the music video featured a performance in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, TN, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place. Choate was an 18-year-old Black man accused of attacking a white woman. The video also included visuals of the unrest and riots that took place during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

The location is a popular place for filming outside of Nashville, per Tacklebox, the music video's production company, which stated that several music videos and films have been shot there. Any alternative narrative suggesting the music video’s location decision is false, TackleBox noted in a statement to PEOPLE. They also confirmed Aldean did not pick the video location.

After sparking controversy, Aldean shared a lengthy statement on social media where he explained what the song meant to him and why he finds the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours, I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote on Twitter.



"These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage - and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music - this one goes too far," he continued.



Aldean also noted that he was present during a 2017 mass shooting: "As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 - where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

To Aldean, "Try That in a Small Town" is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."



"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to - that’s what this song is about," he concluded.

Since sharing his statement, many others have weighed in on the conversation surrounding the music video. His wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, came to his defense in a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing that media outlets "twist everything you can to fit your repulsive narrative."

Fellow musician Sheryl Crow took issue with Aldean's music video. "I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence," she tweeted on Tuesday. "There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame."

Meanwhile, Travis Tritt supported his "friend" Aldean on Wednesday amid the controversy. "The views shared by many accounts on this platform are not actually representative of the vast majority of the population of this country," he wrote on Twitter. "Say what you want to say and be who you want to be. Damn the social media torpedoes."

The "Crazy Town" performer found another supporter in former President Donald Trump, who posted via Truth Social on Thursday, "Jason Aldean is a fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!"

While the music video has been pulled from CMT, per Billboard, it's also reached No. 1 on Apple Music.

