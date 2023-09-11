Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable's Kids Appear on 'Austin Lifestyle' Magazine Cover — See the Photos!

Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable and Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond's kids posed together for a sweet back-to-school photo shoot

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on September 11, 2023 01:08PM EDT
padalecki, annable and are you the one kids modeling
Photo:

Jenna McElroy

Hollywood's next generation is getting back-to-school ready!

In a photo shoot for Austin Lifestyle Magazine, Jared Padalecki's son Austin "Shep" Shepard, 9, Odette Annable's 9-year-old daughter Charlie, and MTV's Are You The One's Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond's daughters Scarlett, 8, and Serena, 5, posed together for the back-to-school season.

Shep and Charlie, whose parents are costars on Walker, stand on a playground and pose with their arms around each other, smiling into the camera.

Sisters Scarlett and Serena match in pink dresses in one photo and later join the other two kids for a few pictures on the playground. The foursome then smiles together as they sit on a picnic bench.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

padalecki, annable and are you the one kids modeling

Jenna McElroy

The four kids styled themselves for the photoshoot, working with Austin stylist Stephanie Coultress O'Neill at her store Estilo KIDS.

Padalecki, 34, shares Shep and his two other kids, son Thomas Colton, 11, and daughter Odette Elliotte, 6, with his wife Genevieve.

Annable, 38, is mom to Charlie and Andersen "Andi" Lee, 11 months, with husband Dave.

Annable welcomed her daughter Andi in October 2022, with her husband Dave sharing an adorable Instagram post that featured three photos of her baby daughter and Charlie. "Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi,' " he wrote alongside the photos.

jared padalecki son photoshoot

Jenna McElroy

"Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."

In 2014, Padalecki shared his desire to spend more time with his kids once his hit CW show came to an end. "After Supernatural I hope to kind of back off from the business and work more sporadically and be a father and be a basketball coach for my kids, maybe get into producing or something," the actor told reporters at a TCA event.

He also shared a sweet anecdote about a then-baby Shepherd. "Little Shep just started to scoot, so Shep is 7 [months] and he just started to crawl," he said, adding, "he also started … to [accept] me as part of his life. Usually, he was like, 'What do you want?' 'I want Mommy.' Now Shep smiles when he sees me."

Related Articles
Dave Annable's daughter cuts his hair
Dave Annable Gets Haircut from Daughter, 7, as He Jokes They're 'Handling the Strike Pretty Well'
Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration at the Pratt Hall on November 16, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada
Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki's Relationship Timeline
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki with their kids
Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Adira River Ohanian. serena williams. Alexis Ohanian Reveals His and Serena Williams' Baby Girl's Name in Sweet Announcement:
The Cutest Photos of Celebrity Kids Meeting Their Baby Brothers and Sisters
Kylie Jenner timothee chalamet US open tennis 09 10 23
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Get Cozy at the US Open, Plus Elliot Page, Sean Penn, Dakota Johnson and More
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1OxJZvOSy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Liked by jt_john_tan21 and others odetteannable's profile picture odetteannable Verified Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨 For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;) Love you all 🤍 1h
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Their Second Baby Together: The Birth Was 'Fast and Furious'
Dave Annable attends the black carpet during "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth Premiere at Hotel Drover on November 13, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Dave Annable Would Love a ‘Brothers & Sisters’ Reunion — ‘Even if It’s Just a Christmas Special!’ (Exclusive)
Odette Annable/Instagram
Odette Annable on Conceiving 'Miracle Baby' After Getting Back Together with Husband Dave Annable
MAD MEN: Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm, 'Person To Person', Season 7, ep. 714
Actors Who Married Their Costars
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock (10219903d) Genevieve Padalecki Mom 2.0 Summit's Iris Awards, JW Marriott, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2019
Genevieve Padalecki Recalls Others' Concerns She'd Lose Second Pregnancy After Sister's Accident [Exclusive]
Odette Annable’s Daughter’s Nursery with Crate & Kids
See Inside Odette Annable's 'Super Functional' and 'Really Beautiful' Nursery for Daughter Andi
Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show
All About Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon
Kaley Cuoco attends InStyle's exclusive "Day of Indulgence" event held at Jennifer Klein's Brentwood, CA bungalow.
Kaley Cuoco Strikes a Pose in Brentwood, Plus Hailey Bieber, Steve Carrell, Brandi Carlile and More
Billie Eilish performs at Sziget Festival 2023
Billie Eilish Takes the Stage in Budapest, Plus Florence Pugh on the Picket Line, Trevor Noah and More
John legend performing at Ravinia Festival
John Legend Performs in Highland Park, Plus Padma Lakshmi in N.Y.C., Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde and More
Jessica Simpson 'Excited' For Three Kids' Return to School 'Until They Bring Home Binders of Homework': Photos
Celebrity Kids' Back to School Photos 2023