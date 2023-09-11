Jared Padalecki, Odette Annable's Kids Appear on 'Austin Lifestyle' Magazine Cover — See the Photos!

Hollywood's next generation is getting back-to-school ready!

In a photo shoot for Austin Lifestyle Magazine, Jared Padalecki's son Austin "Shep" Shepard, 9, Odette Annable's 9-year-old daughter Charlie, and MTV's Are You The One's Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond's daughters Scarlett, 8, and Serena, 5, posed together for the back-to-school season.

Shep and Charlie, whose parents are costars on Walker, stand on a playground and pose with their arms around each other, smiling into the camera.

Sisters Scarlett and Serena match in pink dresses in one photo and later join the other two kids for a few pictures on the playground. The foursome then smiles together as they sit on a picnic bench.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Jenna McElroy

The four kids styled themselves for the photoshoot, working with Austin stylist Stephanie Coultress O'Neill at her store Estilo KIDS.

Padalecki, 34, shares Shep and his two other kids, son Thomas Colton, 11, and daughter Odette Elliotte, 6, with his wife Genevieve.

Annable, 38, is mom to Charlie and Andersen "Andi" Lee, 11 months, with husband Dave.

Annable welcomed her daughter Andi in October 2022, with her husband Dave sharing an adorable Instagram post that featured three photos of her baby daughter and Charlie. "Odette and I, but mostly Charlie are thrilled to welcome Andersen Lee Annable 'Andi,' " he wrote alongside the photos.

Jenna McElroy

"Mom and baby are doing great. Big sister Charlie has not stopped smiling. The next chapter has begun and we couldn't be more grateful. #Familyoffour #AndiAnnable."

In 2014, Padalecki shared his desire to spend more time with his kids once his hit CW show came to an end. "After Supernatural I hope to kind of back off from the business and work more sporadically and be a father and be a basketball coach for my kids, maybe get into producing or something," the actor told reporters at a TCA event.

He also shared a sweet anecdote about a then-baby Shepherd. "Little Shep just started to scoot, so Shep is 7 [months] and he just started to crawl," he said, adding, "he also started … to [accept] me as part of his life. Usually, he was like, 'What do you want?' 'I want Mommy.' Now Shep smiles when he sees me."

