Jared Leto Spotted Scaling Wall in Berlin Without a Harness

Jared Leto is reaching new heights — literally.

The Oscar-winning actor and musician, 51, was spotted climbing the wall of a hotel in Berlin on Monday without a harness.

Passersby captured footage of Leto, wearing only a T-shirt, cargo pants and sneakers, hoisting himself several feet up above the ground. The Morbius star scaled the stone facade of the building’s corner before tapping the lip of the second floor and climbing back down to safety.

TMZ reports that the 30 Second to Mars frontman is staying in Berlin with TikTok video creator Younes Zarou, known for his eye-popping stunts. Zarou’s team was allegedly “shooting some other segments with Jared near the hotel.”

Although a wider shot of the incident includes several onlookers recording with their phones, no camera crew can be seen.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty for iHeartRadio

PEOPLE has contacted representatives of Leto for comment.

Scaling a wall high enough to potentially cause injury is not the first stunt Leto has pulled. At last month’s Met Gala, he paid tribute to the evening’s honoree Karl Lagerfeld by dressing as the late designer's cat, Choupette. (Leto is set to star as Lagerfeld in a new biopic he’s producing.)

The wall-scaling incident took place a day after Leto was spotted alongside model Thet Thinn, who recently appeared in the 30 Seconds to Mars music video for their song “Stuck.”

The band recently performed at the Orange Warsaw Festival in Warsaw, Poland, and will tour in the United States beginning in August, as well as at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Leto will next star in Disney’s Haunted Mansion remake, in theaters July 28, as the allegedly villainous The Hatbox Ghost.