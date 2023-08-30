Jared Leto Shows Off Toned Body in Hiking Photos: 'Got to Spend Some Time in the Great Wide Open'

Jared Leto is soaking in some outdoors time.

On Tuesday, Leto, 51, shared photos on Instagram showing the actor and musician on a hike across a mountainous area.

"Got to spend some time in the great wide open," the Oscar winner wrote in the caption. Leto also reminded his followers to pre-save his band Thirty Seconds to Mars's upcoming album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.



Leto's photos show him admiring the wilderness, taking a dip in a river and even suspended in mid-air as he rappelled on the side of a mountain. Other hikers can be seen rock climbing in the background.



Leto has been sharing photos and videos from hiking trips on his Instagram for about two weeks now. On Aug. 17, he shared a video of himself leaping off the side of a rocky area, using a harness and rope to safely propel himself back to safety.

Earlier this week, Leto shared more professionally shot footage of him rock climbing and hiking, as well as a separate clip of himself snorkeling in the Mediterranean Sea.



Jared Leto in an image from his Instagram page, 8/29/23. jaredleto/Instagram

Back in June, he was spotted climbing up an exterior wall at a hotel in Berlin without a safety harness. Onlookers at the time captured video of Leto scaling the stone facade of the building’s corner before tapping the lip of the second floor and climbing back to safety.

TMZ reported at the time that Leto was allegedly shooting footage with TikTok video creator Younes Zarou, known for his stunts, though no camera crews were seen in footage of Leto climbing the building's wall. Leto's reps did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.



jaredleto/Instagram

Leto has remained actively engaged in his acting career while performing with Thirty Seconds to Mars. He most recently appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion remake, released in July, as the villainous Hatbox Ghost.



The actor has been spotted spending time with model Thet Thinn (who appeared in Thirty Seconds to Mars's music video for the song "Stuck" in May) multiple times in recent months.

