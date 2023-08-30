Jared Leto Shows Off Toned Body in Hiking Photos: 'Got to Spend Some Time in the Great Wide Open'

The actor shared a number of photos and videos showing himself rock climbing

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Jared Leto Shows Off His Toned Body in Hiking Photos
Jared Leto. Photo:

jaredleto/Instagram

Jared Leto is soaking in some outdoors time.

On Tuesday, Leto, 51, shared photos on Instagram showing the actor and musician on a hike across a mountainous area.

"Got to spend some time in the great wide open," the Oscar winner wrote in the caption. Leto also reminded his followers to pre-save his band Thirty Seconds to Mars's upcoming album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

Leto's photos show him admiring the wilderness, taking a dip in a river and even suspended in mid-air as he rappelled on the side of a mountain. Other hikers can be seen rock climbing in the background.

Leto has been sharing photos and videos from hiking trips on his Instagram for about two weeks now. On Aug. 17, he shared a video of himself leaping off the side of a rocky area, using a harness and rope to safely propel himself back to safety.

Earlier this week, Leto shared more professionally shot footage of him rock climbing and hiking, as well as a separate clip of himself snorkeling in the Mediterranean Sea.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jared Leto Shows Off His Toned Body in Hiking Photos
Jared Leto in an image from his Instagram page, 8/29/23.

jaredleto/Instagram

Back in June, he was spotted climbing up an exterior wall at a hotel in Berlin without a safety harness. Onlookers at the time captured video of Leto scaling the stone facade of the building’s corner before tapping the lip of the second floor and climbing back to safety.

TMZ reported at the time that Leto was allegedly shooting footage with TikTok video creator Younes Zarou, known for his stunts, though no camera crews were seen in footage of Leto climbing the building's wall. Leto's reps did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Jared Leto Shows Off His Toned Body in Hiking Photos

jaredleto/Instagram

Leto has remained actively engaged in his acting career while performing with Thirty Seconds to Mars. He most recently appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion remake, released in July, as the villainous Hatbox Ghost.

The actor has been spotted spending time with model Thet Thinn (who appeared in Thirty Seconds to Mars's music video for the song "Stuck" in May) multiple times in recent months.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto climbs up and down the front of the Hotel Derome in Berlin Mitte, Germany
Jared Leto Spotted Scaling Wall in Berlin Without a Harness
Jared Leto Walks Through the Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'
Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn
Jared Leto Spotted with Model Thet Thinn, aka Beauty, in Berlin After Praising Her 'Elegance'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Timothee Chalamet and Luca Guadagnino
Timothée Chalamet Shares Photos from His Summer Featuring Greta Gerwig, Luca Guadagnino and More
Joe Manganiello attends Metallica Presents: "The Helping Hands Concert" at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Manganiello Channels His Inner Bandman at Metallica Show amid Sofía Vergara Divorce
Laid-Back Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of Dogstar Show in California
Keanu Reeves Relaxes Ahead of His Band Dogstar's Show in California — See the Photo!
Disney's The Haunted Mansion 2023
'Haunted Mansion' Cast: Meet the Manor's Newest Tenants and Ghosts in the 2023 Remake
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck instagram anniversary 08 20 23
Jennifer Lopez Toasts 1st Anniversary of Georgia Wedding Celebration with Ben Affleck
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Frequent Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
Martin Scorsese Remembers The Band Guitarist and Musical Collaborator Robbie Robertson: 'I Loved' Him
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home â See Inside!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Show Off Their 'Magical' Beverly Hills Family Home — See Inside!
Magic Johnson Vacations with Jordan, Samuel L, etc in Italy
All the Stars Vacationing Together in 2023
Jared Leto, Valerie Kaufman
Jared Leto and Model Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Visit a Rock Climbing Gym in Rare Outing Together
Niecey Nash, wife Sandals Jamaica
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Was 'Spot On' as He Had First Photo Taken Since Medical Emergency: 'It Was Like Nothing Happened' (Exclusive)
John Travolta 08 22 19
John Travolta Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Summer Trip to Japan' with Family