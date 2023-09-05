Jared Leto Scales N.Y.C. Building Without a Harness During Bike Ride Break

Images captured of the actor on Sunday show him using the building's protrusions to grab onto with his hands and feet

Updated on September 5, 2023 09:32PM EDT
Jared Leto seen taking a break from a bike ride to climb a random building in New York City. The quirky actor sized up the building before climbing the facade.
Jared Leto. Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

Jared Leto is taking rock climbing to a new level.

The actor and musician, 51, was photographed scaling a brick building without a harness while taking a break during his bike ride through New York City on Sunday.

Images captured Leto using the protrusions off the side of the building to grab onto with his hands and feet as he made his way up.

According to Page Six, Leto climbed up a few feet before he hopped off and rode away on his Citi Bike.

Jared Leto.
Jared Leto on bike.
L: Caption Jared Leto. PHOTO:

TheImageDirect.com
R: Caption Jared Leto on bike. PHOTO:

TheImageDirect.com

Climbing a building without a harness is nothing new for the Oscar winner, as he was previously spotted doing so in June.

Leto scaled the wall of a hotel corner in Berlin in videos shared on social media by onlookers. He could be seen reaching the second floor before he successfully climbed back down to street level.

However, Leto did use a harness and rope when he launched himself off the side of a mountain in a video shared on Instagram last month. “Ready to swing into the weekend like,” he captioned the post with a monkey and rocket emoji.

Leto posted some professional shots while he was suspended in mid-air during his time rappelling in an Instagram carousel last week.

“Got to spend some time in the great wide open,” he wrote in the caption, alongside three sunset emojis and more photos of him enjoying the great outdoors, such as fishing by a lake.

He also reminded his followers to pre-save his band Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, writing, "Album is out in just 17 DAYS!!!! Don’t forget to pre-save it thx 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

In addition to touring with the music group, Leto most recently starred in the July release of Disney's Haunted Mansion remake as the villainous Hat-Box Ghost.

Leto has also been spending time with model Thet Thinn, who recently appeared in the Thirty Seconds to Mars' music video for their song “Stuck.” They were spotted together the day before he was seen scaling the wall of the hotel in Berlin.

