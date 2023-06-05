Jared Leto Spotted with Model Thet Thinn, aka Beauty, in Berlin After Praising Her 'Elegance'

Model Thet Thinn recently appeared in Thirty Seconds to Mars's music video for 'Stuck'

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on June 5, 2023
Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn
Photo:

SplashNews.com

Jared Leto is enjoying time overseas.

On Sunday, Leto was photographed in Berlin with model Thet Thinn as they arrived at a hotel in Germany's capital city.

The Morbius actor, 51, was seen wearing matching black jeans, sneakers and a T-shirt, while Thinn, 27, wore dark cowboy boots, a white dress and a brown sweater as they entered the hotel.

Additional photos of Leto and Thinn's outing Sunday showed the pair out for a stroll after their initial arrival in the hotel, with Leto donning a pink hat as Thinn walked nearby.

Thinn, who goes by Beauty, recently appeared in Leto's band 30 Seconds to Mars's music video for the song "Stuck."

Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn

SplashNews.com

Leto posted about Thinn's appearance in the music video on Instagram last week, writing that she "brought with her an elegance, grace and gravitas that helped to make the video so much more special."

She thanked him in the comment section and added pink heart emojis, and Leto replied with another emoji.

Thirty Seconds to Mars performed at the Orange Warsaw Festival in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, prior to the pair's appearance in Germany.

Leto keeps his personal life mostly private; he was engaged to Cameron Diaz in the early 2000s prior to their relationship's end in 2003. More recently, he dated model Valery Kaufman for a number of years, though the couple broke up in September, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn

SplashNews.com

The Oscar winner is set to return to the big screen with a villainous role in Disney's upcoming Haunted Mansion, in which he plays a character called The Hatbox Ghost.

The new movie — a new version coming after Eddie Murphy's 2003 comedy of the same name — also stars Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith StanfieldTiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Haunted Mansion is in theaters July 28.

