Jared Leto Walks Through Steps of His 'Hot Mess Makeup Tutorial' on Instagram: 'Total Disaster'

The actor shared a video of his colorful makeup routine on Instagram Wednesday — complete with hilarious audiovisual effects

By
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE.
Published on August 9, 2023
Photo:

Jared Leto/Instagram

Jared Leto is walking fans through his “hot mess” of a makeup routine.

The actor and musician, 51, shared a video of his “hot mess makeup tutorial” on Instagram Wednesday — complete with hilarious audiovisual effects.

He further teased his beauty skills by writing in the caption, “Drop your tips below👇🏼 I need them 😭.”

Leto opens the video by narrating, “My biggest strategy when applying makeup is ‘How do I get done the quickest?' ”

The Morbius star then sarcastically notes of his messy application of a bright red shadow on his eyes, “Oh, look at that gentle care.”

Texts from “Everyone” start popping up on the screen that ironically read “WE NEED TO LEAVE ASAP” and “Ru doing ur makeup again.”

As he packs even more red pigment onto his brush with an animated explosion, Leto explains, “What I do is just try to lather it up.” 

Applying the product all around his eyes and bleached brows, he says before sticking his tongue out: “Hey, not bad.”

“That’s kinda like the first mess that I made,” continues Leto. “Then I do a little clean up,” he adds while wiping away some of the makeup with a towel.

“The thing is you don’t put makeup on, you take it off,” he said, followed by a strained laugh and a curse word.

A voice can be heard yelling off camera, “We have one minute,” to which Leto responds, “I guess I’m f---ed.”

Hurrying to complete his look, Leto blows off excess yellow powder on his brush, which is further illustrated by cartoon smoke. 

The voice then tells him, “We should step out in 30 seconds.” However, Leto gives himself more time by saying, “Yep, one minute,” and continues to calmly add more yellow shadow to his brush.

The Oscar winner then takes the brush and dabs the yellow pigment onto the middle part of his long ombré hair. 

When asked, “What’s your inspiration for the yellow?” Leto honestly replies, “I don’t know. It’s just, ‘Where else can I put stuff?’ ”

“Let’s put some lipstick on,” the Haunted Mansion actor narrates before he smacks his lips together, setting off an explosion of sparkling heart emojis.

Fixing his hair, Leto ends the tutorial by saying, “And there you have it. It's called, ‘Total Disaster.’ ” Right after, an animated bomb goes off in the video, along with the sounds of people sighing.

A week ago, Leto shared a similarly unserious makeup routine on Instagram, which is the same look that was seen onstage during his band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ practice show for Lollapalooza.

The Suicide Squad star is famously known for his dramatic style statements. In June, Leto showed off his newly-bleached eyebrows and a full metallic grill for the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.

Two days before, Leto sat in the front row at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton show as creative director of menswear. For that appearance, he wore a white jacket and dip-dyed his hair blue.

