Jared Leto Rocks Bleached Brows and No Shirt for the Givenchy Fashion Show

If there is someone who will always be stylish, it is Jared Leto.

The actor and musician, who never misses a moment to turn heads with his fashion and grooming, stepped out in Paris on Thursday and absolutely made a statement. So much so that we don't even know where to begin.

Attending the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, the Dallas Buyers Club actor was seen posing for the cameras, both in the courtyard outside the show and within the venue.

Leto sported an oversized fur coat, which he placed artfully over a simple coat and tie. Under the coat he remained shirtless, of course, showing off his toned figure and complemented his bare skin with an array of necklaces.

Jared Leto outside the Givenchy show in Paris. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

While Leto entered the building, he hid his eyes using a wide pair of sunglasses. Soon, however, he revealed his grand fashion statement: a pair of entirely bleached eyebrows. Because they disappeared so flawlessly, Leto's darkly lined eyes truly popped.

Not to let his eyes steal the show, though, Leto also revealed a full metallic grill covering his teeth. Matching his stacked necklaces and rings, the grill completed Leto’s luxe masculine aesthetic.

Jared Leto at the Givenchy show in Paris. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

As usual, Leto posed dramatically for photos, holding his fur coat open and baring his chest, strutting around and taking it all in.

The Givenchy show came just two days after Leto sat front row at Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton show as creative director of menswear. For that appearance, Leto wore a white jacket and dip-dyed his hair blue. He glammed up his makeup and opted for a neon look.

Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Leto has long made his statement looks a signature part of his brand. The WeCrashed star made headlines in 2018 for wearing heels on the red carpet, one of his first newsworthy style choices. By now, Leto’s impact is so grand that he’s been tapped to play the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in his biopic.

It's a fitting role for the actor, who paid homage to Lagerfeld by dressing as his beloved cat Choupette for this year's Met Gala, whose theme was dedicated to his storied body of work.

