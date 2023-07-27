Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay: 'I Finally Have the Courage'

"I don't want people to struggle like me," the singer said while announcing his sexuality

By
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice
Published on July 27, 2023 08:40AM EDT
Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Photo:

Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae has come out as gay.

While speaking to a crowd of about 2,000 fans at an event at the Line Cube Shibuya in Tokyo on Wednesday night, Atae revealed his sexuality, first telling those in attendance, "I respect you and believe you deserve to hear this directly from me," per The New York Times.

“For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself. But now, after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man," he continued, the outlet said. "I don't want people to struggle like me."

Atae made the announcement in conservative Japan, a nation — and the only G7 country — that has yet to legalize same-sex unions, according to NPR.

Shinjiro Atae attends the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 

Shortly after the Wednesday evening event, Atae shared an emotional message with his Instagram followers reflecting on the moment.

"To all my fans, today was a very special day for me. For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself...But now, after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something. I am a gay man," he began.

Noting that it has "taken me a long time to be able to say I am gay," Atae continued, "I could not even say it to myself. However, I’ve come to realize it is better, both for me, and for the people I care about, including my fans, to live life authentically than to live a life never accepting who I truly am. I hope people who are struggling with the same feeling will find courage and know they are not alone."

"I held this event today because I wanted to tell as many of you as possible directly," he added. "... When I think of my work in the entertainment industry and the many things for which I am grateful, it is my relationship with my fans that first comes to mind. I thank you guys from the bottom of my heart for standing beside me over the years. I’d also like to thank my family, friends, staff members and my fellow AAA members for providing me their full support throughout this process."

Atae previously spent two decades performing with AAA, a Japanese pop group, before embarking on a solo career.

His recent announcement coincided with the release of his new single "Into the Light," which will see its proceeds donated to Japan's first permanent LGBTQ center, Pride House Tokyo, and ReBit, a support group for LGBTQ youth, according to a release shared with PEOPLE.

Atae also said that he is teaming up with Peter Farrelly and Fisher Stevens to produce a documentary about his life, which will be co-directed by Carlie Mantilla-Jordan and John Eliot Jordan, the release said.

"Into the Light" is available to purchase and stream now.

