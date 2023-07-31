Japanese Man Steps Out in $14K Custom-Made Border Collie Costume For the First Time

The man, who goes by Toco on YouTube, has gone viral thanks to the custom-made suit that reportedly took 40 days to make

By
Published on July 31, 2023 05:02PM EDT

A Japanese man has spent approximately $14,000 on a super-life-like border collie costume that’s capturing the internet’s attention.

The man, who goes by Toco on YouTube, has gone viral thanks to the custom-made suit — which cost two million yen and took 40 days to make, according to its creator Zeppet’s website.

In a YouTube video shared in June 2022, Toco said he always “had a vague dream of becoming an animal” since childhood. “When I fulfilled that dream, this is how it turned out,” he later added.

Toco told Japanese news outlet Mynavi that “quadrupedal animals” are his favorites, and that he believed a dog “would be [a] good” fit for him “considering that it would be a realistic model,” according to Indian news outlet New Delhi Television.

“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on,” he told the outlet.

On July 21, Toco shared a now-viral video on his YouTube page that shows him doing all sorts of things in his new collie costume — from playing fetch and rolling over like a typical dog would, to more human-like actions such as waving at passers by.

Toco confessed to being both “nervous” and “scared” before going out in public with the costume on for the first time, according to the New York Post.

Nearly 40,000 people follow Toco’s adventures on the YouTube channel called “I want to be an animal.” 

Some users have expressed astonishment over the costume’s realistic appearance, while others have called it “disturbing” and “bizarre.”

One person even suggested that Toco’s costume was “some weird sex thing,” which made the YouTuber “sad,” according to the Post. But he isn’t letting it stop him from doing what he loves.

“This is my hobby, so I will carry on,” Toco said, per the report. “It makes me happy and other people happy, too.”

Toco said he initially only told people "who are really close" to him about his hobby. He said he was worried that if he told others, "they would look at me funny," according to his June 2022 video.

"I feel a bit of an inferiority complex about it, so I rarely talk about it much with others," he added.

