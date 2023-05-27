January Jones Shows off Dramatic New Haircut — See the Look!

She teased the look on her Instagram Story by showing her reptile shedding its skin and writing, “Tom and I both shed for the summer"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 27, 2023 01:13 PM
January Jones haircut
Photo:

January Jones/Instagram

January Jones is getting a makeover for the summer.

The Mad Men actress, 45, revealed on Instagram Friday a new edgy haircut — in which she snipped a couple of inches from her previously shoulder-length hair. 

Jones hinted at the change on her Instagram Story while showing a video of a pet lizard shedding his skin, writing, “Tom and I both shed for the summer. I didn’t eat my hair, tho.”

She unveiled her new look in a follow-up story, shooting the camera a wide-eyed look while holding her fingers up to her chin. Her blonde hair was styled back in short waves behind her ears, and her hair appeared to be slightly darker than her usual platinum color. She captioned the photo on Instagram with two scissor emojis.

In the photo, she tagged celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who has worked with the star to reinvent her look many times before.

Jones’ Mad Men costar Kiernan Shipka was quick to praise the actress for her new look, commenting, “Hell yes.” While The Handmaid’s Tale actress Genevieve Angelson wrote, “It’s a yes.”

Jones is no stranger to changing up her looks from time to time, having worn longer hair, and both fringe and side bangs. Last year, she even debuted an epic, childhood-inspired bowl cut.

"Revisiting my childhood self ✂️ I love you @bridgetbragerhair," Jones captioned the clip, showing love to her hairstylist Brager, who said in her own post that the haircut has been on her bucket list "for a while."

"That new-new ✂️ @januaryjones 🌹 She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY! This cut has been on the table for a while (for me, anyway)," she wrote. "It's so much fun, the styling options are endless! (If you're asking yourself if you could pull this off - YOU CAN!) ❤️ you right back @januaryjones."

A follow-up carousel shared by Jones features a baby photo of her rocking the same style.

In the first snap, which she called her "inspo pic" on her Instagram Story, baby Jones smiled wide while sporting the bowl cut. The actress also included a current-day picture as a comparison.

"Before and After before," she quipped in the caption.

