January Jones Takes Her Blonde Hair Up a Notch with a New Icy Shade — See Her Look!

January Jones is getting frosty this summer!

The actress, 45, is rocking a new hair color — an icy shade reminiscent of her diamond-skinned X-Men: First Class character, Emma Frost.

The Mad Men alum debuted the platinum shade with an Instagram post, which she simply captioned, “👻.”

In the newly shared selfie, Jones gives a wide-eyed stare almost as icy as her new ‘do, her blue eyes on full display alongside her bushy brows, natural pout and glass skin.

The star let her new hair shine with a tight crop that only gives her followers a peek at her outfit — a white polka-dot button-up paired with a dainty gold necklace.

Friends of the actress rushed to compliment the star on her ultra-platinum look, including Lisa Rinna, who commented, “YOU. GO. GIRL,” and her Mad Men costar Christina Hendricks, who bluntly — and affectionately — wrote, “Yeah. It’s really good.”

January Jones as Emma Frost in 2011 film "X-Men: First Class" alongside Kevin Bacon as Sebastian Shaw. Twentieth Century Fox

In the stunning selfie, Jones tagged Tracey Cunningham, a hair colorist who has worked with celebrities including Elizabeth Olsen, Khloé Kardashian and Zoey Deutch.

Jones also attributed her cut to celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who has helped her to reinvent her ‘do many times before, and has also worked with stars like Kristen Stewart, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kate Bosworth.

The bleach job comes after Jones showed off a dramatic new haircut done by Brager in May.

The Emmy-nominated actress chopped off her signature shoulder-length blonde tresses, once again debuting the look on Instagram with the mysterious selfie-emoji combo, this time captioned, “✂️✂️.”

The Unknown star has since showed the look off in several Instagram photos, including a sunglasses-clad bikini shot and, more recently, a post in which the actress rocks a chic, beachy look that she sarcastically captioned, “‘You should really post more’ 🙄.”

January Jones' May 2023 haircut, a big departure from her signature long lock. January Jones/Instagram

Jones, who has rocked everything from 1960s housewife garb to her X-Men supersuit for roles, is no stranger to shaking up her look off screen as well.

In the past year, she has been a hair chameleon, showing off long tresses, swoopy side bangs and even a bob-and-fringe combo. Last spring, she even debuted an epic, childhood-inspired bowl cut and, naturally, made it look chic.

The Mad Men star proudly rocked the epic cut, which she paired with a bold red lip, on her Instagram.

“That new-new,” hairstylist Brager captioned a clip of Jones bouncing the bowl cut and smiling. “She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY!”



Jones shared a pic of the new cut herself, alongside a throwback of herself rocking a similar look — and a huge smile — as a child.

“Before and After before,” the actress captioned the post.