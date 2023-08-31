January Jones Jokes That Her ‘Midlife Crisis’ Is All About Taking ‘Fashion Cues from Teenage Boys'

January Jones doesn’t think it’s ever too late to switch up your style.

The Mad Men actress, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase her new everyday look and, in doing so, revealed the unlikely source of outfit inspiration.

With a post uploaded on Wednesday, the Emmy-nominated star admitted that she “never expected my midlife crisis to say 'take all fashion cues from teenage boys,’ " however her current taste in clothes is seemingly pointing in that direction.

In the photos, Jones models an oversize navy-and-white ringer T-shirt layered over what appears to be a black lace slip dress. She wears 2000s-style sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and black lace-up boots.

She also shared the pictures — showing her kneeling down on grass — to her Instagram Story, writing, “My son [Xander] makes this pose in pics now so I did it to mock him and the jokes on me cause he’s right, it def makes you look cooler,” referring to her almost-8-year-old kid.

Jones has proved to be quite the style chameleon, especially when it comes to her hair. Over the past few months, she took her shoulder-length bob into a shaggy pixie cut, which she later bleached platinum blonde.

Years ago, Jones even told PEOPLE that she’d dye her hair green if Xander, then 4, wanted her to.

“Maybe I would do green tips,” she said. “The problem is, I would probably try it and he’d be like, ‘Mom, you can’t do that.’ ”

This week, she decided to perm her locks, sharing before-and-after photos of her new waves done by Janine Jarman of Curl Cult, who also gave Portia de Rossi the perm treatment not too long ago.

“I’m into it” Jones captioned a hair selfie shared to her Instagram Story.

The X-Men: First Class actress received compliments from Alexa Chung, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Lisa Rinna, who shared a GIF of herself captioned, “MAJOR, honey,” to which Jones replied: “Love that you can personalize your gifs 😉.”