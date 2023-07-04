Jana Kramer Celebrates Fourth of July With Family Fishing Adventure

The country singer took festivities lakeside, fishing with kids Jolie and Jace and her fiancé Allan Russell

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 08:35PM EDT
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer and family. Photo:

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Fishing trip with the Kramers!

In celebration of the Fourth of July, Jana Kramer and her fiancé Allan Russell brought the whole family fishing. Wrapped up in a star-spangled towel, the country music singer celebrated America while showing off her new baby bump. 

On Tuesday, the One Tree Hill star, 39, brought her two kids Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, to the lake. In an Instagram post, Kramer showed off her growing family decked out for the holiday. 

Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer and daughter Jolie.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

In the primary photo, the whole Kramer family smiled wide as Russell, 42, perched his hand on her shoulder. Jolie and Jace hugged their mom and future stepfather, all dressed for a good swim. Kramer wore a neon yellow bikini, which she covered up in an American flag towel, before showing it off in a later photo. 

Most eyes were on Kramer’s baby bump. The "Why Ya Wanna" singer announced her pregnancy to PEOPLE in June. In the new family snapshot, Jolie placed her hand on Kramer’s stomach, hinting at her excitement for a new sibling. 

Kramer also included several snapshots of her kids, including one showing Jace making a funny face and another with Jolie smiling beside her mom. The final shot showed Jace concentrating hard on fishing while waiting for a fish to bite. 

Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer's son, Jace.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Kramer kept her caption brief but celebratory. “Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸," she wrote.

The post comes three days after Kramer showed off her new baby bump in a lakeside photo for the first time. Kramer was seen paddle-boarding in a bikini, with her son Jace in tow on a trailing float. 

“After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day… this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it,” Kramer captioned that post. “My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake.”

Just a week before these photos, Kramer revealed the sex of her third baby on the Whine Down podcast. “We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," the singer said. “They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!”

While Kramer was excited by the news of her baby boy, she was also surprised. Before the screenings, the country music singer admitted that she “was convinced it was a girl.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in early June, Kramer gave PEOPLE the exclusive first look at her baby bump. After some struggles with fertility, Kramer discussed the joyous surprise of pregnancy. “I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest,” she said. “I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing.”

The “I Got the Boy” singer also revealed her fiancée’s heart-warming reaction. “I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more," Kramer said. "Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'”

Related Articles
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Celebrate Fourth of July with Cozy Instagram Snaps: ‘Can’t Ruin My Vibe Today’
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 4th of July With Barnyard Cover of ‘Saturday in The Park’
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Rebel Wilson and FiancÃ©e Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Rebel Wilson and Fiancée Ramona Agruma Celebrate Fourth of July at Disneyland
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
Belinda Carlisle at SiriusXM Studios
Belinda Carlisle on Her Capitol Fourth Gig After Coming Back to Pop Music: 'A Huge Gift' (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Bikini Moment with Addison Rae
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Bikini Moment with Addison Rae
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder's Daughter Hartford, 2, in Hospital to Treat 'Some Breathing Issues'
Pregnant Stassi Schroeder's Daughter, 2, Spends Hours in ER with 'Breathing Issues': 'Super Scary'
HED: YouTubers Zoella Sugg and Alfie Deyes Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuPnYtZImta/
YouTubers Zoë Sugg and Alfie Deyes Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing'
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling, 2, in a Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Travel Adventures: 'We're Ready'
Patrick Mahomes Wears Daughter Sterling in Hiking Backpack as Family Prepares for Trip: 'We're Ready'
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Son Wren and Elder Siblings: â4 People I Madeâ
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bump in Lift Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie
Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Pregnant Rihanna Cools Down with Snow Cone Treats in Barbados