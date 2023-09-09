Janet Jackson Rocks Glossy, Monochromatic Look at Christian Siriano's NYFW Show as Sia Gives Surprise Performance

"You really outdid yourself with this collection," the 'Rhythm Nation' songstress wrote of the designer's Spring 2024 Show

By
Bailey Richards
Published on September 9, 2023 08:49PM EDT
Janet Jackson and Sia at the Christian Siriano Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show
Janet Jackson attended Christian Siriano’s Spring 2024 NYFW show, where Sia surprised guests with a performance. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

Janet Jackson knows how to look stylish any time, any place — including New York Fashion Week!

For her inaugural NYFW look, which she wore to Christian Siriano’s Spring 2024 Show on Friday, the hitmaker, 57, stepped out in a monochromatic, wet-leather ensemble.

The “Scream” singer arrived at The Pierre Hotel for the designer’s 15th-anniversary show wearing a turtleneck skin-tight dress and matching floor-length trench coat and thigh-high boots. Every garment was the same glossy — almost wet — texture and the same shade of muted orange.

Jackson paired the all-orange, Christian Siriano-designed ensemble with fishnet tights and gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings, a bangle bracelet and a chunky ring.

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson in an all-Christian Siriano monochromatic ensemble at the designer's 15th-anniversary show.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty

She pulled her hair back into a sleek high ponytail-braid and opted for a shimmery, bronzed makeup look to complement her ochre ensemble.

The “Rhythm Nation” songstress, who stood out among Siriano’s  “modern ballerina”-inspired collection (a pink-and-black color pallet reigned supreme), documented her NYFW excursion with several Instagram posts, including one dedicated to the designer himself.

“The show was INCREDIBLE!” Jackson penned. “You really outdid yourself with this collection! I’m SO proud of you Christian!”

“Happy 15th anniversary!” she finished the carousel of photos from the evening, to which the 37-year-old designer replied: “Love you!!”

Siriano also shared a post of his own, writing: “Tonight was unbelievable!! Sia performed Janet showed up and wow thank you to everyone for all the support! 15 years wow! More to come!”

Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson posing with Christian Siriano and Sia at NYFW.

Janet Jackson/iNstagram

As the designer shared, Sia surprised the star-studded audience of his anniversary show with a performance on the runway.

In footage Jackson shared on her Instagram Story, the singer-songwriter, 47, serenaded guests with her hit song “Chandelier” as models continued to walk the runway — and some even stopped to dance.

The Janet songstress also shared a photo of herself posing with Siriano and Sia, who fit right into the ballerina-inspired runway show in a pastel pink tulle gown complete with a purple ombré skirt.

The "Cheap Thrills" singer also donned her signature accessories, a large wig and bow, also pink.

For his NYFW look, Siriano made a statement with a simple black T-shirt that read: “end gun violence.”

Avril Lavigne, Alicia Silverstone, Quinta Brunson, Kesha, Laverne Cox, Sarah Hyland, Padma Lakshmi and Laura Linney, who Jackson sat beside, were also in the audience of the NYFW show.

While reflecting on his anniversary show backstage with Fashionista, Siriano explained how Jackson’s support has motivated him as a designer.

"I stopped making clothes that everybody thought they wanted me to do," he told the outlet. “I just started making things that I love to do, and I'm glad that a lot of people that want to wear them caught on."

The designer went on to say that even if he does not “have everybody” on his side, “I feel great when Janet Jackson calls and wants five looks.”

