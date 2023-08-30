Janet Jackson Shares Photos of Her Summer Vacation in Italy: ‘Peaceful & Relaxing’

Janet Jackson is documenting the final stop of her European getaway.

On Wednesday, the "Every Time" singer, 57, shared highlights on Instagram from her visit to Puglia, Italy.

"We rounded out our summer vacation at the breathtaking @Tenuta_Negroamaro in Puglia, Italy," she said, referencing a boutique hotel in the region. "The hotel grounds are so peaceful & relaxing and it’s such a blessing to be able to spend quality time with my baby 🥰."

The post featured a photo of Jackson and hairstylist Chris Rios Riggio posing together in front of a stone wall on the landscaped grounds of the hotel. The musician was wearing a pink patterned tunic-style dress, sandals, a large sun hat and shades.

Jackson shared several artsy photos of the Puglia scenery, including the beach, as well as glimpses of the hotel's interior.

Janet Jackson shared photos from her trip to Puglia, Italy, including a shot of a beach. Janet Jackson/ Instagram

Last week, the Grammy winner visited Portugal, and shared photos of some of the sights she enjoyed while there. "The village of Melides in Portugal is so charming… the shops, the architecture, the people… we loved it," she raved on Instagram.

"Swipe to see a few more photos including one of Rui who owns a wonderful shop named Vida Dura that sells beautiful hand painted home decor and gorgeous flowers," she continued.

While in Melides, it appears Jackson and Rios Riggio stayed at Hotel Vermelho, owned by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin. The Indiana native shared photos of the pair goofing around in front of a tiled wall with a religious scene depicted on it.

"In front of handpainted ceramic tiles from the 1800s in Portugal at my friend Christian Louboutin’s @hotelvermelho," Jackson captioned the post, adding, "We miss our sis in crime, Tash."

Jackson was shouting out actress Tasha Smith, who was pictured in a selfie shared in a previous Instagram post, showing the trio of friends standing on a bluff overlooking the sea in Italy.

"Italian girl’s trip 🇮🇹💋," Jackson wrote.

In May, Jackson celebrated her 57th birthday, and marked the moment with an Instagram post featuring a photo of her posing in a fierce leopard-print bodycon dress and sneakers. The Poetic Justice star also shared a video of a candle-lit cake being presented to her at a party inside a nightclub.

"Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys," she captioned the post.

Just days before her birthday celebration, Jackson got to hang out with her friend Tom Cruise during a Charlotte, North Carolina, stop on her Together Again Tour. She documented the meetup with a photo capturing the actor, 61, with his arm around Jackson.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊," she wrote to Cruise in her caption.

