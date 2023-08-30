Janet Jackson Shares Photos of Her Summer Vacation in Italy: ‘Peaceful & Relaxing’

The "All for You" singer capped off her European getaway with a visit to Puglia

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 07:41PM EDT
Janet Jackson on vacation
Janet Jackson (left) enjoys a visit to Puglia, Italy, with a friend. Photo:

Janet Jackson/ Instagram

Janet Jackson is documenting the final stop of her European getaway.

On Wednesday, the "Every Time" singer, 57, shared highlights on Instagram from her visit to Puglia, Italy.

"We rounded out our summer vacation at the breathtaking @Tenuta_Negroamaro in Puglia, Italy," she said, referencing a boutique hotel in the region. "The hotel grounds are so peaceful & relaxing and it’s such a blessing to be able to spend quality time with my baby 🥰."

The post featured a photo of Jackson and hairstylist Chris Rios Riggio posing together in front of a stone wall on the landscaped grounds of the hotel. The musician was wearing a pink patterned tunic-style dress, sandals, a large sun hat and shades.

Jackson shared several artsy photos of the Puglia scenery, including the beach, as well as glimpses of the hotel's interior.

Janet Jackson on vacation
Janet Jackson shared photos from her trip to Puglia, Italy, including a shot of a beach.

Janet Jackson/ Instagram

Last week, the Grammy winner visited Portugal, and shared photos of some of the sights she enjoyed while there. "The village of Melides in Portugal is so charming… the shops, the architecture, the people… we loved it," she raved on Instagram.

"Swipe to see a few more photos including one of Rui who owns a wonderful shop named Vida Dura that sells beautiful hand painted home decor and gorgeous flowers," she continued.

While in Melides, it appears Jackson and Rios Riggio stayed at Hotel Vermelho, owned by French shoe designer Christian Louboutin. The Indiana native shared photos of the pair goofing around in front of a tiled wall with a religious scene depicted on it.

"In front of handpainted ceramic tiles from the 1800s in Portugal at my friend Christian Louboutin’s @hotelvermelho," Jackson captioned the post, adding, "We miss our sis in crime, Tash."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jackson was shouting out actress Tasha Smith, who was pictured in a selfie shared in a previous Instagram post, showing the trio of friends standing on a bluff overlooking the sea in Italy.

"Italian girl’s trip 🇮🇹💋," Jackson wrote.

In May, Jackson celebrated her 57th birthday, and marked the moment with an Instagram post featuring a photo of her posing in a fierce leopard-print bodycon dress and sneakers. The Poetic Justice star also shared a video of a candle-lit cake being presented to her at a party inside a nightclub.

"Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful bday wishes. They all made this bday extra special for me 😘😘😘 I love you guys," she captioned the post.

Just days before her birthday celebration, Jackson got to hang out with her friend Tom Cruise during a Charlotte, North Carolina, stop on her Together Again Tour. She documented the meetup with a photo capturing the actor, 61, with his arm around Jackson.

"T, it was so good seeing you and nice spending some time together 😊," she wrote to Cruise in her caption.

Related Articles
George Clooney with his wife Amal Clooney enjoy a spot of fine Italian dining at the Cozy canal side eatery Ristorante Da Ivo in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Wife Amal Look Chic While Out for Glamorous Dinner in Venice: Photo
Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry Dance to Christina Aquilera in Fun TikTok During 'Wade World Tour' Vacation.
Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry Dance to Christina Aguilera in Fun TikTok During 'Wade World Tour' Vacation
Corendon Dutch Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft as seen on the taxiway heading for departure in Heraklion International Airport HER Nikos Kazanzakis in Crete island
This Airline Is Now Offering Over 100 Seats in New Child-Free Zone to Create a 'Shielded Environment'
Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are pictured arriving at Sifnos Island before hitting the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
Margot Robbie Kisses Husband Tom Ackerley in PDA-Filled Greece Vacation
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Bikini
Claudia Schiffer Celebrates 53rd Birthday in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Bikini
Bradley Cooper and Irina Spend Thanksgiving Together amid Rumors of Reconciliation: 'Irina Is Very Happy'
Irina Shayk Poses Topless During Beach Day with Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Rumored Tom Brady Romance: See Photos
Kim Kardashian Shares More From Vacation with North West: 'Japan is Our Happy Place'
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos from Japan Trip with Daughter North: 'Our Happy Place'
Kendall Jenner shares two bikini selfies to her Instagram
Kendall Jenner Models Two Bikinis During Girl's Vacation in Mexico with Hailey Bieber
David Beckham, Wife Victoria And Kids Cruz and Harper Have Fun on Italian Vacation: âFamily Time Is Everythingâ
David and Victoria Beckham Spend European Vacation with Their Kids: 'Family Time Is Everything'
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Sizzling Bikini Pic .
Kylie Jenner Posts Sundrenched Selfie and Chic Bikini Pic — See the Photos!
Kendall, Haley, Lori Harvey, Justine Skye yachting
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye Go Yachting in Mexico
Kim Kardashian and North go on vacation in Japan
All the Photos from Kim Kardashian and North West's Mother-Daughter Trip to Japan
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards; Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Handwritten Note from Daughter North: ‘I Love You So Much’
Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines Passengers Claim They Were Stuck on Tarmac for 7 Hours Due to Pilot No-Show
The 54th Annual CMA Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker aired from Nashvilles Music City Center, WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Enjoy Italian Vacation Together: 'Too Much Fun'