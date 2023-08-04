Janelle Brown Says She Will 'Break Barriers' to Create the Future She Wants After Kody Brown Split

The 'Sister Wives' star encouraged her social media followers to "embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 02:49PM EDT
janelle brown
Janelle Brown. Photo: janelle brown/instagram

Janelle Brown is looking towards the future following her split from Kody Brown last year.

On Thursday, the Sister Wives star, 54, shared an inspirational message with her social media followers about moving forward.

“Embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you,” she wrote alongside a montage of photos set to Surfaces’ “Sunday Best.” “Empowerment is the key to living a life of purpose and fulfillment.” 

She added: “Let's stand together, break barriers, and create the future we want! 😌”

The message comes after a new trailer for season 18 of the TLC series was released earlier this week. In the clip, Janelle tells her ex, “You are now pushing me out the door” before she adds, “I think you’re manipulating.”

After the relationship ended last year, Janelle proclaimed 2023 would be her year.

In March, the reality star gave an update on her personal health journey by sharing an Instagram photo of her stretching on a pilates reformer.

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

"Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition," she shared at the time. "I am less than perfect, and let's be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal." 

"Usually, there is a lot of judgment and, umm… ‘helpful tips,’ she added. “But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn't always obvious or perfect."

Beyond her fitness journey, Janelle also opened up about the importance of not being afraid to try new things while setting up her RV in May.

Janelle Brown
Janelle Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram

"I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me 'if you don't look like you know what you are doing , either don't do it or fake it.'" she continued. "Do you hear yourself telling stories like that in your head?"

However, Janelle shared that she has learned to "square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere" and has reminded herself that "everyone had to learn and go through this process."

She concluded the caption by sharing with her followers that "it's ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard visit 'Top of The Rock' at Rockefeller Center on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Hannah Brown Says She Has 'Great Luck' to Be 'Madly in Love' with Boyfriend Adam After Meeting on Dating App
Shannon Storms Beador Denies Being 'Kicked Out' of a Bar After Shouting 'Argument' with Ex's Daughter
Shannon Storms Beador Denies Being 'Kicked Out' of a Bar After Shouting 'Argument' with Ex's Daughter
Big Brothers Joseph Abdin Kisses Taylor Hale on the Cheek 4 Months After Split: Its Forever
Big Brother's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Tease Reunion 4 Months After Split: 'It's Forever'
90 Day's 'Sexy Memaw' Angela Is Back for 'Last Resort'! Plus It's 'All or Nothing' for 5 Couples
90 Day's 'Sexy Memaw' Angela Is Back for 'Last Resort'! Plus It's 'All or Nothing' for 5 Couples (Exclusive)
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites
90 Day Fiance - Brandan and Mary
90 Day's Mary Gets Caught in a Lie That Triggers Brandan's Trust Issues (Exclusive)
"'Match Me Abroad': Michaela Is Ready to Be Harold's Girlfriend â but He Has a Ring in 'Do-or-Die Moment'
'Match Me Abroad': Michaela's Ready to Be Harold's Girlfriend — but He Has a Ring in 'Do-or-Die Moment' (Exclusive)
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with Snaps from Gwendlynâs Wedding
Meri Brown Celebrates Her LGBTQ+ Loved Ones with New Photos from Gwendlyn Brown's Wedding to Beatriz Queiroz
Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik
Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa
Lisa Hochstein new boyfriend Jody instagram paris 07 31 23
Lisa Hochstein Poses with Boyfriend Jody After Estranged Husband Lenny's Engagement: 'My Heart'
90 Day Fiance: Armando and Kenny
90 Day: Armando's Plans to Move Abroad with Kenny Drive His Mother to Tears
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Costars Are Still Processing His Sudden Death: 'He Was the Sweetest'
Captain Lee and Kate Chastain's portrait for Couch Talk Season 1
Captain Lee Is Back on Bravo — with Fan Favorite Kate Chastain — 8 Months After Abrupt Exit from 'Below Deck'
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten â Including Bullet Holes in His House.
90 Day: 'Gaslighting' Julio Raises Red Flags Aplenty for Dutch Love Kirsten — Including Bullet Holes in His House
90 Day: Kimberly and TJ
90 Day: Kimberly Clashes with TJ's 'Sexist' Culture and Adopts 'Me Against Them' Attitude Toward His Family
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About