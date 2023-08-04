Janelle Brown Says She Will 'Break Barriers' to Create the Future She Wants After Kody Brown Split

Janelle Brown is looking towards the future following her split from Kody Brown last year.

On Thursday, the Sister Wives star, 54, shared an inspirational message with her social media followers about moving forward.

“Embrace your inner strength and unlock the limitless potential within you,” she wrote alongside a montage of photos set to Surfaces’ “Sunday Best.” “Empowerment is the key to living a life of purpose and fulfillment.”

She added: “Let's stand together, break barriers, and create the future we want! 😌”

The message comes after a new trailer for season 18 of the TLC series was released earlier this week. In the clip, Janelle tells her ex, “You are now pushing me out the door” before she adds, “I think you’re manipulating.”

After the relationship ended last year, Janelle proclaimed 2023 would be her year.

In March, the reality star gave an update on her personal health journey by sharing an Instagram photo of her stretching on a pilates reformer.

Janelle Brown, Kody Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

"Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition," she shared at the time. "I am less than perfect, and let's be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal."

"Usually, there is a lot of judgment and, umm… ‘helpful tips,’ she added. “But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn't always obvious or perfect."

Beyond her fitness journey, Janelle also opened up about the importance of not being afraid to try new things while setting up her RV in May.

Janelle Brown. Janelle Brown/Instagram

"I have a sneaky perfectionist inside me that is always yelling at me 'if you don't look like you know what you are doing , either don't do it or fake it.'" she continued. "Do you hear yourself telling stories like that in your head?"

However, Janelle shared that she has learned to "square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere" and has reminded herself that "everyone had to learn and go through this process."

She concluded the caption by sharing with her followers that "it's ok to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

