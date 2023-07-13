Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love

The reality star reposted her former sister wife's post where she gushed about "having the grandest time of my life" with her new fiancé

By
Esther Kang

Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.

Published on July 13, 2023 02:44PM EDT
Janelle Brown Celebrates Sister Wives' Christine's New Love: 'All the Feels'
Photo:

janellebrown117/Instagram; christine_brownsw/Instagram

Janelle Brown is more than supportive of her former sister wife Christine Brown’s relationship with her new man!

The 54-year-old TLC star celebrated Christine Brown’s newfound happiness with fiancé David Woolley by sharing her Sister Wives costar's post on her own Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“This gives me all the feels,” Janelle captioned her Story, adding a heart-eye emoji. 

Christine’s post featured a series of images that included the couple smiling and laughing while holding black mugs. In her caption, the 51-year-old mom of five gushed over her partner and called their romance the “grandest time of my life.”

"As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen,” she wrote. “And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life. #cheerstomanymore #disneyheldhisheartsafeforme #myking #starwarsnerdalert #boldleygoingtogether."

Christine Brown Says Meeting FiancÃ© David Woolley Was the Start of 'the Grandest Time of My Life'
Christine Brown and David Woolley.

Christine Brown/instagram

Christine and David announced their engagement after four months of dating in April. Their relationship follows her 2021 split from her ex-husband Kody Brown with whom she was involved in a plural marriage with Janelle, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day," the reality star told PEOPLE at the time. "I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it."

She added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

SISTER WIVES, Kody Brown (center), with wives and children, (Season 1), 2010-. photo: Joe Pugliese / Â© TLC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett

In August 2022, Christine revealed that she was no longer interested in a plural relationship after leaving her spiritual marriage of more than 26 years. Though at the time, she admitted she wasn’t ready to dive into another relationship. 

"I needed more communication, more trust, and I realized we didn't really have a partnership," she said of her failed marriage to Kody to PEOPLE. "We just kind of unraveled."

"I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately," the TLC star added. "The attraction needs to be there. There needs to be a mutual chemistry. But I love the idea of a romantic relationship, eventually. Adventurous would be great. Someone who just wants to try new things because now I'm into trying new things all the time. I just want to have fun all the time."

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

