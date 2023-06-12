Jane Seymour Poses in Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit and Makeup-Free Selfie in Vacation Snaps

​​Jane Seymour is soaking up the sunshine.

On Sunday, the 72-year-old actress posted a gorgeous photo of herself posing on a beach in a plunging one-piece swimsuit. Seymour sat on a tree in the photo and looked up at the sun.

The star’s swimsuit was light brown and featured a crisscross pattern down the front, creating a plunging effect. She wore a cute straw hat and black sunglasses in the pic.

“The warmth of summer's arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life's uncertainties, there's always room for joy,” the Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman star wrote alongside the photo.

“Let's dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one, ” she added.

She followed up Sunday's post on Monday with a makeup-free selfie from the same tropical location, writing, "My skin is absolutely loving the tropical weather! 😄 This is the no-makeup, jungle life!"

Seymour recently shared the secret behind her youthful looks on screen. In March, the actress revealed she has developed her own lighting technique — known as "Jane's igloo" — for when she's filming.

"Nobody else needs one because they're under 30," the actress joked to Definition Magazine. "So, basically the minute you take the top light off me I don't have bags under my eyes. If you have top light, my eyes become very baggy. So, I need no top light and I need something straight at me. Mercifully, I can take a lot of light."

The former Bond Girl continued, "I've done so many films where I understand the light for me. I'm also an artist and like to do photography as well, so I understand what makes good and bad light for myself – what will and won't work. I never have to ask, though. They figure it out, usually on the first day."

The British star has previously credited her youthful appearance to a regimented skincare routine.

"I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face," she told NewBeauty in February 2021. "Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skincare that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know."

Seymour, who is currently starring in Irish murder mystery series Harry Wild, rose to fame playing Bond Girl Solitaire in 1973's Live and Let Die alongside the late Roger Moore.

Last year she opened up to PEOPLE about whether or not she'd ever reprise the role in the James Bond franchise. "Of course, I'd do it," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' "

The actress was new to the industry when she played the Bond Girl character in the franchise's eighth flick back in 1973.

Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond foe Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). The high-profile role helped launch Seymour into the spotlight quickly.