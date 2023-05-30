Jane Fonda Throws Palme d'Or Scroll at Winning Director After She Forgets it Onstage

At the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, Fonda threw the scroll for the top prize at director Justine Triet after she forgot it onstage

By
Updated on May 30, 2023 01:10 PM
Jane Fonda, Justine Triet receives The Palme D'Or Award for 'Anatomy of a Fall' and Ruben Ostlund during the closing ceremony during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale/getty

When Jane Fonda presents you with an award, she’s not going to let you forget it.

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, the 85-year-old actress threw the scroll for the Palme d’Or at director Justine Triet after she forgot the award onstage.

A now-viral video shows Fonda hitting Triet in the back with the scroll she presented the director for her winning film, Anatomy of a Fall.

According to Vanity Fair, throwing the top prize of the film festival was Fonda's last-ditch attempt at getting Triet’s attention after she realized the director left it at the podium and rushed back to grab it for her.

But even after the Oscar-winning star flung the scroll, Triet still did not go back to retrieve it as she kept walking towards her colleagues, to which Fonda spread her arms out in frustration, according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this month, Jane Fonda spoke with PEOPLE about how at 85, she is "the happiest I've ever been."

Fonda said one of the main reasons she's happier today is that a lot of the questions she had when she was younger have now been answered.

"Who am I? What am I supposed to do in life? All of that has been answered. I don't take anything for granted, and I'm just amazed that at my age I'm still working and have a lot of energy," she said. "It's all a surprise to me."

