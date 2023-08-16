Jane Curtin Reflects on Early 'SNL' Days and John Belushi's Troubles: 'He Was an Addict' (Exclusive)

The "Jules" actress reflects on being one of the original "Saturday Night Live" cast members in 1975

By
Gillian Telling
Gillian Telling

Senior Editor of Movies, People Magazine

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan - UNITED WE FALL
Photo:

Brian Bowen Smith via Getty 

When Saturday Night Live first launched as a sketch comedy show in 1975, there were seven original cast members: Jane Curtin, John Belushi, Laraine Newman, Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris and Chevy Chase.

Nearly 50 years later, Curtin, 75, who is currently starring in the endearingly quirky film Jules alongside Ben Kingsley, reflects on her time on the show.

"I got along with everyone," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "But I did have problems with John," she says of Belushi, who died of a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33. "But that was because John wasn't John. He was an addict."

John Belushi, Jane Curtain during the Weekend Update on December 2, 1978
Belushi and Curtin on Weekend Update in 1978.

Fred Hermansky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Curtin says when she was cast on the show, she had just gotten married to her husband, producer Patrick Lynch, and was just excited to be a working actress and make enough money to support herself — she had no interest in the trappings of fame or the partying that came along with such a high-profile gig.

"I had a life — a dog, a husband, an apartment with a little garden. It was a life I really enjoyed,” she says. "John, obviously, he could party with the best of them, but the next day these guys were just so miserable. Plus, the 90 minutes on the show were so exciting and adrenaline-pumping, I felt all the other stuff was self-indulgent and seemed hard.”

After SNL, where she was the first female anchor of Weekend Update and originated the role of Prymaat Conehead in The Coneheads, among other memorable sketches, Curtin moved on to more family-friendly fare, starring in the sitcom Kate & Allie with Susan St. James.

Curtin says her fame became different then. "I'd have the firemen say to me, 'Hey, how ya doin', Allie?' I'd be like, I'm great, thanks!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jane Curtin, Harriet Sansom Harris, Sir Ben Kingsley and Jade Quon in JULES
Jane Curtin with Harriet Sansom Harris Ben Kingsley and Jade Quon in Jules.

Courtesy of Bleecker Street

Curtin, who is happily still acting in stage productions and on film, loves that she's still working.

Her latest movie Jules, out now, is about a group of senior citizens who befriend a benevolent alien who crashes into one of their backyards. The group decided to help hide and protect the alien while he works on repairing his spacecraft.

"It's such a lovely film," Curtin says of Jules, which evokes themes of dementia and aging and, toward the end, of death and the afterlife. "It's one thing to see Indiana Jones on film cracking his whip at 80, but it's another to just see a group of people just living their lives at 80."

She adds, "It's kind, it's funny, it's sweet, and it deals with a subject matter that's inevitable. It's just such a wonderful, wonderful movie."

Related Articles
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Is 'Happy and Thriving' as He Turns 51, Says Source (Exclusive)
Xolo Mariduena
'Blue Beetle's' Xolo Maridueña Says His Mom Keeps Him Grounded by Telling Him ’to Pick Up My Dog’s Crap’ (Exclusive)
Elliot Paige and Peppermint SAG-AFTRA Strike Picket Line, New York, USA - 15 Aug 2023
Elliot Page Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in New York City with 'Drag Race' Star Peppermint
Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah, Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Film Academy Museum Gala
Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola to Be Honored at Academy Museum Gala
Sylvester Stallone at the premiere of "Tulsa King" held at Regal Union Square on November 9, 2022 in New York City; Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Sylvester Stallone Wishes 'Incredible' Wife Jennifer Flavin a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo
Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer photo from The Help
Jessica Chastain Pitches Idea for 'The Help' Sequel with Octavia Spencer: 'How Amazing Would That Film Be?'
Michael J. Fox & Casey Likes at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical" at The Winter Garden Theatre on July 25, 2023 in New York City
'Back to the Future: The Musical' Star Casey Likes Says Michael J. Fox Quoted Movie to Him (Exclusive)
Jenna Bush Hager PEOPLE COVER
Today's Jenna Bush Hager Says Public Scrutiny Taught Her Resilience: 'I Don't Care What People Say' (Exclusive)
Randall Park visits SiriusXM Studios; Margot Robbie in Barbie
Randall Park Says 'Barbie' Success Should Mean 'More Movies By and About Women' — Not Toys
Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Star Nicholas Galitzine Reveals If His Character Is Based on Prince Harry (Exclusive)
SOUND OF FREEDOM
'Sound of Freedom' Director Says Controversy Surrounding the Surprise-Hit Film 'Breaks My Heart'
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Responds to Those James Bond Rumors: I Go 'By the Beat of My Own Drum'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot Practiced 'Snow White' Song for a Month Before Audition: 'They Needed to Make Sure I Can Sing'
Luke Bryan photographed at home on July 20, 2021 in Franklin, TN.
Luke Bryan Says He's 'Just Dad' to His Sons But Admits They Google Him — and His Net Worth (Exclusive)
Laura-Linney-One Last Thing
Laura Linney Says Her 'Heart Explodes' When She Sees Her 9-Year-Old Son Being 'Kind to Someone' (Exclusive)
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank
Austin Butler Says Tom Hanks Was Concerned for His 'Mental Health' After 'Elvis' Role