Jane Birkin's Daughters Help Carry Coffin at Public Funeral in Paris: 'She Is Our Mother'

France's first lady Brigitte Macron and singer Vanessa Paradis were among the high-profile attendees

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE.
Published on July 24, 2023 02:50PM EDT
Jane Birkin's daughters French-British actress Lou Doillon (CL), Charlotte Gainsbourg (R) and Charlotte Gainsbourg's son Ben Attal (CR) react as they walk behind the coffin of late British-French singer and actress Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin's daughters Lou Doillon and Charlotte Gainsbourgwalk behind her coffin at her funeral in Paris, France on July 24, 2023. Photo:

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty 

Friends, family and fans are bidding farewell to Jane Birkin, who died on July 16 at age 76.

On Monday, fans gathered around the streets of Paris’ Saint-Roch Church to join friends and family in honoring the late singer and actress. Birkin's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon carried their mother's coffin on their shoulders up the steps of the building, Women's Wear Daily reported.

As they carried the coffin, Birkin's 1983 song “Fuir le bonheur de peur qu’il ne se sauve” (“Running away from happiness lest it run away”) played.

The coffin, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou Doillon during the funeral at Saint Roch Church in Paris, France on July 24, 2023, of British-born singer and actor Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin's funeral on July 24, 2023 in Paris, France.

Sipa via AP Images

During the service, Gainsbourg, 52, gave a short speech in which she choked up.

"I see all your souls in pain without her,” she said, per WWD. “I can already see the void she has left in us. She is my mother, she is our mother."

Jane Birkin's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg, center, and Lou Dillon, center right, arrive to Jane Birkin's funerals
Jane Birkin's daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon.

AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Meanwhile, Doillon shared several memories and anecdotes about her mother with the audience.

“Thank you for all these adventures, thank you for not having been ordinary, reasonable or docile. The world of tomorrow, very peaceful and reasoned, it already upsets me,” Doillon, 40, said.

Fans watched the ceremony on a large screen outside the church and Birkin's songs played outside before it began. They also held banners reading "Jane Forever" and "Thank you Jane Birkin."

Brigitte Macron - Obseques de Jane Birkin a l'eglise Saint-Roch
Brigitte Macron was among the mourners.

Sipa via AP Images

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron and minister of culture Rima Abdul Malak were among the high-profile attendees. Film star Catherine Deneuve and singer Vanessa Paradis were also in attendance.

As the ceremony came to an end, the audience assembled outside the church broke into song and a loud applause. Birkin was moved to the cemetery  of Montparnasse in the south of Paris, where she will be buried next to ex Serge Gainsbourg and her daughter Kate Barry, who died in 2013 at age 46.

Birkin's death was confirmed by the French Ministry of Culture in a tweet, calling her a “timeless French-speaking icon.”

The beloved actress’ cause of death is not yet known but, according to ABC News, the actress has been plagued with health issues in recent years — including a stroke in 2021 and a broken shoulder blade earlier this year — which have kept her from performing and appearing publicly.

Vanessa Paradis hugs a person after Jane Birkin's funerals
Vanessa Paradis was among the mourners.

AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Aside from her work as a singer and actress, she was also a fashion icon in France in the 1960s and ‘70s, inspiring the creation of one of the most expensive and highly sought-after luxury bags in the world — the Birkin bag by French luxury design house Hermès.

French president Emmanuel Macron praised the actress in a tribute on Twitter following her death, writing, “Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words of our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon.”

He continued, “A complete artist, her voice was as sweet as her engagements were fiery. She bequeaths us tunes and images that will never leave us.”

