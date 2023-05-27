Jana Kramer Reveals How Ex Mike Caussin Reacted to News of Her Engagement to Allan Russell

Jana Kramer is detailing how her ex Mike Caussin found out about her engagement to Allan Russell.

The country star, 39, announced her engagement to her now-fiancé after six-and-a-half months of dating this week on an episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.

During the episode, Kramer also revealed how her ex-husband Caussin, 36 — who she co-parents with — reacted when their daughter Jolie told him the news.

"Jolie was Facetiming him," Kramer recalled of their 7-year-old daughter. "She’s like, ‘Guess what, Daddy? Mommy’s engaged!' And he’s like, ‘Aw, that’s nice.’ I would have liked to have told him, but I also am like, I don’t want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad.”

"Then he was like, 'Hey, can I talk to mommy.' So I got the phone and I was like, 'Hello, good day,'" Kramer laughed. "And he was like, 'Congratulations, can we talk for a minute?' And I was like, 'Of course.' So I went in the room, we were just dealing with a co-parenting situation we had to figure out. Once we resolved that conversation, then he was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy.'"



After thanking Caussin, Kramer explained that she started to cry. "Because he goes, 'Of all people, you deserve to have someone who loves you and respects you. You deserve this. After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that," she said.

Kramer — who also shares son Jace, 4, with Caussin — shared other details about her engagement to Russell, a former soccer coach, in the podcast episode as well.

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting … on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she said. "And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

Jana Kramer. Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Kramer shared that she "kind of blacked out" at that point, but recalled Russell saying, "You're the love of my life" and asking for her hand in marriage.

"We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right," she said. "It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that's exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup."

The duo met on a dating app, as Kramer previously shared, and they had discussed marriage but didn't feel the "rush" to get married.

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized that July. Her nuptials to Russell will mark her fourth marriage.