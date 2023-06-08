Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'

Jana Kramer got the boy — and a baby on the way!

The country singer and Whine Down podcast host, 39, is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Allan Russell, she confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," says Kramer, whose new book The Next Chapter is out Oct. 24. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

Kramer, who's mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and 4-year-old son Jace (with ex-husband Mike Caussin), and Russell, 42, who's dad to a 16-year-old son, began talking about expanding their family earlier this year.

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell with her kids, Jace and Jolie. Courtesy of Clearblue

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she says. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

Then, during a trip to L.A. in March to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards together, "I had this metallic taste in my mouth," recalls Kramer. "That's what I felt with both my other kids' [pregnancies]. So I went to the store and got my Clearblue test. It said pregnant, and we just started crying."

In early May, Kramer shared the sweet news with her daughter Jolie, who had been hoping for another sibling.

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell with her kids, Jace and Jolie. Amalia Karaman

"Every time Allan and I kissed, Jolie's like, 'You're getting married and having a baby! I want a baby brother, baby sister.' I told her we were pregnant and she was so happy."

Now out of the first trimester, Kramer is trying to enjoy the pregnancy as she leans into the joy she's found with Russell.

"I was sick with Jolie and I had hyperemesis gravidarum with Jace. I've been sick with this one but not as sick as the last two," she says. "In the beginning of this pregnancy, I was bleeding a lot. It was scary, and I went to the doctor like, 'I've miscarried.' I actually had a large hemorrhage, so they'd have to monitor me, which has been kind of great because I've gotten to see the baby so much. Everything's good now, thank goodness."

Amalia Karaman

Russell — who's from the U.K. — has been flying back and forth from England to Nashville, and the couple try not to spend more than two weeks apart.

"He's splitting his time because he has a 15-year-old son in England. We make it work," she says. "He is such a fun [dad], just out there on the trampoline with the kids. He always playing with [Jolie and Jace] and it's really beautiful to see."