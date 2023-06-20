Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé

The country singer and actress shared photos of the dads in her life in honor of Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Photo:

Jana Kramer/Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jana Kramer is honoring her ex-husband on Father's Day.

The country singer, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with fiancé Allan Russell, took a minute to celebrate the dads in her life in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

Kramer shared a photo of her fiancé Russell, her ex-husband Mike Caussin with their two kids and her own father.

"Happy fathers day to all the dads out there especially these three. 💙," she wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Kramer shares her daughter Jolie, 7, and her son Jace, 4, with ex Caussin.

In June, the actress announced exclusively to PEOPLE that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Russell. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," said Kramer.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she explained. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

In May 2021, Kramer said that she's forever grateful for her kids after divorcing Caussin amid his cheating scandal. In a photo with her two kids, she wrote "Sunshine is good for everyone."

"I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for. "

The One Tree Hill alum added, "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

Related Articles
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiance Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'
Jana Kramer Pregnancy Announcement
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiancé Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Jana Kramer
All About Jana Kramer's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
Jana Kramer Holiday Season
Jana Kramer Is Making 'Awesome Amazing' Christmas Memories with Kids Following Divorce: 'So Fun'
jana-kramer
Jana Kramer Says She Questioned Herself as a Woman After Miscarriages: 'I Felt Broken'
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Considered Surrogacy to Grow Family with Fiancé Allan Russell but Worried She'd 'Miss Out'
Jana Kramer with her children
Jana Kramer Spends Mother's Day with Her '2 Incredible' Kids After Filing for Divorce from Mike Caussin
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson Shares Photo of Kurt Russell with His Grandkids, Honors Fiancé Danny Fujikawa on Father's Day
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Says She'll 'Forever Be Grateful' for Her 2 Kids amid Divorce from Mike Caussin
Jana Kramer Mike Caussin Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Reveals How Ex Mike Caussin Reacted to News of Her Engagement to Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Engagement
Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months of Dating: 'I Know He's My Person'
Jana Kramer Engagement
Jana Kramer's Fiancé Allan Russell Reveals He Wanted to Propose 'From the Moment I Met Her'
Jana Kramer Book Announcement
Jana Kramer to Release Book About Finding Happiness After Divorce, Titled 'The Next Chapter' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo
Jana Kramer Says She and Ex Mike Caussin are Doing a 'Really Good Job' Co-Parenting Their Kids
Jana Kramer Says She and Ex Mike Caussin Are Doing a 'Really Good Job' Co-Parenting: 'I'm Proud'