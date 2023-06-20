Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé

Jana Kramer is honoring her ex-husband on Father's Day.

The country singer, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first baby with fiancé Allan Russell, took a minute to celebrate the dads in her life in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

Kramer shared a photo of her fiancé Russell, her ex-husband Mike Caussin with their two kids and her own father.

"Happy fathers day to all the dads out there especially these three. 💙," she wrote in the caption.

Kramer shares her daughter Jolie, 7, and her son Jace, 4, with ex Caussin.

In June, the actress announced exclusively to PEOPLE that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Russell. "I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," said Kramer.

"I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

"I've had miscarriages, so I didn't even know if it was possible. I'm like, yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I'd always get kind of down about it because I didn't know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again," she explained. "I was like, well, I'm going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month."

In May 2021, Kramer said that she's forever grateful for her kids after divorcing Caussin amid his cheating scandal. In a photo with her two kids, she wrote "Sunshine is good for everyone."

"I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see...but through grieving you start to see the light...even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for. "

The One Tree Hill alum added, "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

