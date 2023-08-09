Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won’t Carry On 'J' Tradition: ‘It’s Just Not Working’

Jana Kramer recently teased at baby boy's name during a Q&A

Candace Ganger Powell
Published on August 9, 2023
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer poses with two kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4. Photo:

Jana Kramer/Instagram

Jana Kramer and fiancé Allan Russell already have their baby boy’s name picked out — and it won’t continue the “J” name tradition her other kids have followed.

Kramer revealed the information during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Monday following her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. When one user asked whether Kramer would choose another “J” name like her other two children, 7-year-old Jolie and 4-year-old Jace from her previous marriage to Mike Caussin, the artist clarified.

“Officially, we have moved on from the name that I really, really wanted,” Kramer said. “It’s just not working. …It’s really funny.”

Though she didn’t give specifics, Kramer did confirm the baby, who’s due at the end of the year, will have a name that begins with “R.”

In the podcast episode, Kramer also revealed she’d considered the name “Jax” but feared it sounded too close to the dog breed Jack Russell. The baby boy will be the first child for Kramer, 39, and Russell, 42. who met on a dating app, telling PEOPLE in September 2021 that isn't her thing.

"I literally hated it," she said at the time, adding, "I do have a past, and on paper, it doesn't look pretty. But someone that's interested in really getting to know the things that I went through and how it's shaped me to now [is important]."

The happy couple have shown off Kramer’s growing baby bump for months, including a glowing mom-of-three-to-be standing by a lake.

“Officially halfway… so excited to meet this little boy,” Kramer wrote. “Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙.”

In July, Kramer posted a series of photos that revealed a 4-D look at the baby where she revealed, “things are just different.”

“July memories. Also last pic is what I sent to @superiorstriker to show him how sexy pregnancy is getting 😂,” Kramer captioned the post. “3rd kid, 21 weeks…things are just different. The new pregnancy contraption is explained on this weeks @whinedownpodcast 😂🙈”

