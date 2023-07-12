Jana Kramer Shows Off Baby Bump Halfway Through Pregnancy: 'So Excited to Meet This Little Boy'

"I have never felt so loved, respected and supported," the singer wrote in her Instagram caption

By Staff Author
Published on July 12, 2023 03:41PM EDT
jana kramer halfway through pregnancy
Photo:

Instagram/kramergirl

Jana Kramer is halfway there!

On Tuesday, the country music singer, 39, posted a photo to her Instagram of herself and her fiancé Allan Russell while they were on vacation. In the photo, Russell has his hand on Kramer's bump as she poses with her hand on her back.

"Officially half way...so excited to meet this little boy," Kramer wrote in the caption. "Also so grateful for @superiorstriker. I have never felt so loved, respected and supported 💙."

The baby is the first for Kramer and Russell. The singer is already mom to son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 7, from a previous relationship.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kramer has posted several photos of her baby bump, including during her recent trip to Mackinac Island. "Mackinac island fun 💜. Grew up going to Mackinac so it's full circle happiness to be here with my kiddos," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of pregnant Kramer and her two kids.

For the Fourth of July weekend, the actress shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her kids. “After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake," she wrote alongside an image of her riding a paddle board while Jace relaxed on a float.

When she initially announced that she was expecting, Kramer shared a few photos exclusively with PEOPLE, resharing them to her Instagram with the following caption: "We've been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I'm pregnant!!!!"

She added, "Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story. I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test, but thankful for @clearblue for making it as clear as ever."

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest. I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing," said Kramer to PEOPLE. "I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.' "

