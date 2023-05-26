Jana Kramer's Fiancé Allan Russell Reveals He Wanted to Propose 'From the Moment I Met Her'

Jana Kramer's fiancé Allan Russell is opening up about the couple's whirlwind love story.

After announcing the news of their engagement on Whine Down with Jana Kramer on Thursday, the country singer, 39, then welcomed her now-fiancé onto the podcast in a follow-up episode.

Russell, a former professional soccer player, answered several questions from Kramer's friends in the podcast episode, revealing more about his decision to pop the question after just six months of dating — and what he loves about the actress.

Russell, 42, said that he knew he would ask Kramer to marry him "pretty much from the moment I met her, really."

When asked about what the rush was to pop the question — the couple went Instagram official in January, weeks after Kramer had revealed on her podcast that she had an "international boyfriend" — Russell was matter-of-fact about his decision to propose.

"If something feels right in your heart and your soul then I think you should follow it," he said after sharing that he's had friends wait years to get engaged only to break up shortly after, and has had friends get engaged quickly and stay together for decades.

He said of their relationship: "We trust each other, it's built on respect for each other."

Despite the six-month timeline seeming fast to the world, the Scottish soccer coach reaffirmed his choice to make Kramer his wife. "There was no rush to do anything at all. It just felt right."

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Amalia Karaman

When asked about his thoughts on Kramer’s past — she split from her boyfriend Ian Schinelli in April 2022, one year after her divorce from her husband of six years, Mike Caussin, was finalized — Russell passed the test with flying colors.

"Everyone has a past. But it's how they've learnt and grown and managed those situations. And I don't judge Jana on anything from the past. I don't judge anyone on anything from the past, as long as they show up for me and the people I love."

Russell continued, "It's just one of the many things that is hugely attractive about Jana is how she has had all these upsets in the past but she moves forward. She's a little warrior."

Kramer's friends and podcast co-hosts, Kathryn Woodard and Kristen Brust, swooned at that moniker. They expressed their excitement that they "get to keep Allan."

"We have just really put up with a lot of douchebags and I am just so thankful that we have just a man in our world now who is just respectful and sees you for who you are," Woodard praised. "My favorite thing about Allan is that Allan is such a secure person in himself and so he gets to come in and finally you get someone to, like, step in and partner up with you, instead of attaching to and clinging to. And I just love him so much."

At that, Kramer recognized her own habits in previous relationships, and noted why things work so well now with Russell.

"In the past, I attached, I clinged, because I still had a lot of work I had to do, too," the One Tree Hill actress said. "So I think where we’re at is we both did the work and then we found each other."

"The timing was good," Russell said.

Kramer reaffirmed: "The timing was perfect."

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Amalia Karaman

Before welcoming Russell onto the podcast, Kramer hosted an episode where she shared the news of her engagement first.

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she said as she described how he popped the question in front of her kids, Jace, 4, and Jolie, 7. "And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

The country singer said she "kind of blacked out" at that point, but remembers Russell saying, "You're the love of my life" and asking for her hand in marriage.

"We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right," she continued. "It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that's exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup."

She revealed that she even talked about taking the next step with her ex-husband Caussin, with whom she shares two children, son Jace and daughter Jolie, who congratulated the couple after the fact.

"He was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy,'" Kramer recalled. "I started to cry 'cause he goes, of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this. After everything I put you through.’ He was like, 'You deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that."

Caussin and Kramer's six-year relationship was full of ups and downs. During their divorce, Kramer cited “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as grounds for the separation.

She later revealed that Caussin had cheated on her with more than 13 women during their marriage.

