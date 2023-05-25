Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months of Dating: 'I Know He's My Person'

The country singer and podcast host said Russell recently popped the question in front of her two children

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 25, 2023 02:15 PM
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer. Photo: Christopher Polk/getty

Jana Kramer is getting married!

The country singer, actress and podcast host, 39, is engaged to boyfriend Allan Russell after six-and-a-half months of dating, she announced on Thursday’s episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

"I've had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I'm ready, and so I've got an announcement today," she said before eventually revealing that Russell, 42, had popped the question.

Kramer — who went Instagram official with the former soccer coach in January — said she and Russell had hosted a small pool party, and as it wrapped up, he suggested they go with her kids for a walk up to the new house they’re building (Kramer is mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin).

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she said. "And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

The star said she "kind of blacked out" at that point, but remembers Russell saying, "You're the love of my life" and asking for her hand in marriage.

"We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right," she said. "It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that's exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup."

Kramer, who previously revealed the pair met on a dating app, said that they had discussed marriage, but did not feel rushed to say "I do."

She said she even talked about it with Caussin, who asked if Kramer saw herself marrying the Scottish Russell.

"I know he's my person, I trust him. There's no anxiousness attached to that. [Mike] already knew that [Russell] is my partner whether we get married or engaged or whatever," she said.

Eventually, Caussin learned of the engagement during a FaceTime call with Jolie, and he later congratulated Kramer and offered her kind words.

"He was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy,'" Kramer recalled. "I started to cry 'cause he goes, of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this. After everything I put you through.’ He was like, 'You deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that."

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized that July. Her nuptials to Russell will be her fourth marriage.

Related Articles
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Jana Kramer Makes Red Carpet Debut with Allan Russell and Says She 'Still' Believes in Marriage
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Who Is Jana Kramer's Boyfriend? All About Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' and 'Worst Blind Date Ever' with Brody Jenner: 'The Absolute Worst'
Jana Kramer Recalls 'Embarrassing' Walk into Wall During 'Worst Blind Date Ever' with Brody Jenner
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Reveals Why It Wouldn't Be 'Fair' to Move to England for New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Poses in Sweet Easter Photo with Her Two Kids
Jana Kramer and Her Two Kids Are All Smiles as They Pose in Sweet Easter Family Photo
Jana Kramer Says She and Ex Mike Caussin are Doing a 'Really Good Job' Co-Parenting Their Kids
Jana Kramer Says She and Ex Mike Caussin Are Doing a 'Really Good Job' Co-Parenting: 'I'm Proud'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn_GfjyNXss/?hl=en kramergirl Verified Back where it all started… Also this is so us…trying to take a photo 😂. Edited · 1d
Jana Kramer Confirms She's Dating Allan Russell, Goes Instagram Official with Soccer Coach Boyfriend
Jana Kramer and Volition Beauty
Jana Kramer Launches Wine-Inspired Skincare with Volition Beauty: 'Magic Potion' (Exclusive)
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Confirms Her 2 Children Are Safe After Nashville School Shooting, Asks for Prayers
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Admits She's 'Terrified' at Prospect of Blending Families with Her New Boyfriend
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Marks First Thanksgiving Without Her Kids After Divorce: 'My Heart Hurts'
Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler Split Upon Realizing They're 'Better Off as Friends': Source
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Says She's 'Growing, Learning and Loving' with Boyfriend Ian Schinelli
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Celebrates 'Christmas Morning' a Day Late with Son Jace and Daughter Jolie
Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'
Jana Kramer and Ex Mike Caussin Reunite for Son Jace's 4th Birthday: 'My Little Spidey'