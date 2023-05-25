Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell After 6 Months of Dating: 'I Know He's My Person'

Jana Kramer is getting married!

The country singer, actress and podcast host, 39, is engaged to boyfriend Allan Russell after six-and-a-half months of dating, she announced on Thursday’s episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

"I've had a few things that I have not been talking about because, you know, just want to do it when I'm ready, and so I've got an announcement today," she said before eventually revealing that Russell, 42, had popped the question.

Kramer — who went Instagram official with the former soccer coach in January — said she and Russell had hosted a small pool party, and as it wrapped up, he suggested they go with her kids for a walk up to the new house they’re building (Kramer is mom to daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin).

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were all sitting… on the front porch of the steps, and just looking out at the view," she said. "And he said my name, and I got up or whatever and then he got down on one knee, and Jolie just started jumping up and down. It was the cutest thing ever, it's like she knew what was happening."

The star said she "kind of blacked out" at that point, but remembers Russell saying, "You're the love of my life" and asking for her hand in marriage.

"We just both started crying, and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings. It just felt right," she said. "It was perfect. We were actually supposed to be in Jamaica but something happened with the resort so we ended up staying here, but honestly that's exactly what I would have wanted, was at the house. I don't need the roses and the whole glam setup."

Kramer, who previously revealed the pair met on a dating app, said that they had discussed marriage, but did not feel rushed to say "I do."

She said she even talked about it with Caussin, who asked if Kramer saw herself marrying the Scottish Russell.

"I know he's my person, I trust him. There's no anxiousness attached to that. [Mike] already knew that [Russell] is my partner whether we get married or engaged or whatever," she said.

Eventually, Caussin learned of the engagement during a FaceTime call with Jolie, and he later congratulated Kramer and offered her kind words.

"He was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you. Allan's a great guy,'" Kramer recalled. "I started to cry 'cause he goes, of all people you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this. After everything I put you through.’ He was like, 'You deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that."

Kramer and Caussin split in April 2021 after six years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized that July. Her nuptials to Russell will be her fourth marriage.