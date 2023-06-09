Jana Kramer Considered Surrogacy to Grow Family with Fiancé Allan Russell but Worried She'd 'Miss Out'

After her previous experiences with IVF, miscarriage, and pregnancy, Jana Kramer had concerns about growing her family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 01:36PM EDT
Jana Kramer
Photo: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jana Kramer didn't expect to be expecting.

On the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, the expectant mom of two, 39, talked about her newly revealed pregnancy, expecting her third baby, the first with fiancé Allan Russell. Russell is also dad to a 16-year-old son.

Kramer revealed that she's 15 weeks pregnant on the podcast after exclusively confirming the news to PEOPLE Thursday, and talked about the road to this baby, reflecting on different conversations the couple had about the subject in the past.

Explaining that she and Russell had a more in-depth conversation about the possibility just after the new year, with the prospect of turning 40 looming, Kramer recalled telling her fiancé, "I don't know if I can possibly go through another miscarriage — emotionally if I can handle that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

She was open to other options, however.

"The other side of it is, we can surrogate. We can do IVF [in vitro fertilization]. I did IVF with the two kids — obviously, I lost those ones but then got pregnant naturally, from being on the IVF medicine," she noted.

"I said, 'We can do IVF and surrogate it,' but then I miss out on having that, enjoying that pregnancy with someone I know is being faithful and loves me and experiencing that and to have that moment that it should have always been. So I fought with myself about it."

"I have two beautiful, healthy children," she said of 4-year-old son Jace and daughter Jolie, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. "I don't need another one."

Still, she thought a baby with Russell would be "so beautiful, so silver lining, so the glue to the blended family."

"I would love that. But I also want, in my 40s, to travel and enjoy and my kids are getting older. It's getting easier," she recalled thinking, deciding to give it one single try.

"If we try this month, it'll be before my 40th birthday, and maybe it's just a God thing," she reasoned with Russell.

"But in my mind, it was a one-and-done — try one month and if it's meant to be, it's going to happen."

Related Articles
Walker Hayes Late Daughters Gravestone
Walker Hayes Shares Graveside Photo as Family Remembers Late Daughter on Anniversary of Her Death
khloe kardashian tatum
Khloé Kardashian Says Being a Mom Is a 'Magical Experience' Despite 'Tortuous' Newborn Struggles
Blac Chyna/instagram
Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals What’s Kept Her from Having Kids: ‘I’m Very Immature’
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPyvJPPVCX/
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'
Hannah Bronfman
Hannah Bronfman Welcomes Second Baby — and Reveals Her Sweet Name: 'So in Love'
Jana Kramer
All About Jana Kramer's 2 Kids (and Baby on the Way!)
Chris Paul and Camryn
NBA Player Chris Paul Says His 10-Year-Old Daughter Was Bullied Over His Lack of Championships
P!NK and Willow Sage Hart perform on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour Opening Night at the University of Bolton Stadium on June 07, 2023
Pink's Daughter Willow Joins Her on Stage to Perform on First Tour Date, Days After Turning 12: Watch
Jana Kramer Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Fiance Allan Russell: 'It's All a Blessing'
Pregnant Jana Kramer Gives First Look at Her Baby Bump: 'We've Been Keeping a Secret'
john mulaney and olivia munn
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share Cute Photos of Son: 'We Dress Him Like an Old Man'
Tamra Judge arrives at the grand opening of Villa Azur Las Vegas
Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Is 'Good': Things Are 'Nice'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Cradles Her Bare Baby Bump as She Admits Prospect of Motherhood Is 'Overwhelming'
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt Says Her Star Status Is 'Not Exciting' to Her Kids: They Like When I 'Take Them Swimming'
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace attends the closing ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival
Ioan Gruffudd’s Daughter, 13, Claims His Girlfriend Bianca Wallace 'Slammed' Door on Her Head: Restraining Order
Peta Murgatroyd's maternity pictures https://www.instagram.com/p/CtMnH9Yx8k-/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Shines in Black-and-White Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2