Jana Kramer Considered Surrogacy to Grow Family with Fiancé Allan Russell but Worried She'd 'Miss Out'

Jana Kramer didn't expect to be expecting.

On the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, the expectant mom of two, 39, talked about her newly revealed pregnancy, expecting her third baby, the first with fiancé Allan Russell. Russell is also dad to a 16-year-old son.

Kramer revealed that she's 15 weeks pregnant on the podcast after exclusively confirming the news to PEOPLE Thursday, and talked about the road to this baby, reflecting on different conversations the couple had about the subject in the past.

Explaining that she and Russell had a more in-depth conversation about the possibility just after the new year, with the prospect of turning 40 looming, Kramer recalled telling her fiancé, "I don't know if I can possibly go through another miscarriage — emotionally if I can handle that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She was open to other options, however.

"The other side of it is, we can surrogate. We can do IVF [in vitro fertilization]. I did IVF with the two kids — obviously, I lost those ones but then got pregnant naturally, from being on the IVF medicine," she noted.

"I said, 'We can do IVF and surrogate it,' but then I miss out on having that, enjoying that pregnancy with someone I know is being faithful and loves me and experiencing that and to have that moment that it should have always been. So I fought with myself about it."

"I have two beautiful, healthy children," she said of 4-year-old son Jace and daughter Jolie, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. "I don't need another one."

Still, she thought a baby with Russell would be "so beautiful, so silver lining, so the glue to the blended family."

"I would love that. But I also want, in my 40s, to travel and enjoy and my kids are getting older. It's getting easier," she recalled thinking, deciding to give it one single try.

"If we try this month, it'll be before my 40th birthday, and maybe it's just a God thing," she reasoned with Russell.

"But in my mind, it was a one-and-done — try one month and if it's meant to be, it's going to happen."



