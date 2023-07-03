Jana Kramer Takes Her Baby Bump Paddleboarding During Lake Day with Kids: 'Grateful for It All'

The "I Got The Boy" singer enjoyed a day at her "favorite lake" with kids Jolie and Jace and her fiancé Allan Russell at the weekend

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 3, 2023 08:05AM EDT
Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Photo:

Jana Kramer Instagram

Jana Kramer is having fun with her baby bump!

The pregnant country music singer and actress, 39, shared images of her enjoying some downtime with her kids, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4 on Instagram at the weekend.

“After packing up our house in a week and a half and then learning a movie to filming for 3 weeks all day….this is everything I was looking forward to at the end of it.. My kiddos, family and rest on my favorite lake," Kramer shared alongside an image of her riding a paddleboard in a white patterned bikini, with her son Jace relaxing on a float behind her.

"Grateful for it all and this season of wild and peace,” Kramer added about the carousel, which showed the One Tree Hill actress enjoying some family fun on the water.

Kramer is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Allan Russell, 42. It will be their first child together, and Kramer’s third as the actress shares Jolie and Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin. Russell also has a 16-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The "Whiskey" singer recently revealed the sex of her upcoming baby on an episode of her Whine Down podcast on Jun. 26.

Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer and her kids enjoy a day at the lake.

Jana Kramer Instagram

"We did the early blood work to check all the stuff and check the gender," Kramer said. "And then I had a scan. I had to go check on that fibroid when I was in Los Angeles filming, and we did the anatomy scan.”

"They saw the part, so we are having a boy! Yay!" she added.

Pregnant Jana Kramer Bares Baby Bump in Bikini While Paddleboarding on Lake with Kids
Jana Kramer enjoys a family day at the lake.

Jana Kramer Instagram


The news totally shocked Kramer, who "was convinced it was a girl," she admitted.

She also revealed her due date is on her 40th birthday, which she'd previously wanted to ring in with a big blowout celebration.

"We're going to deliver a week and a half before," she shared, explaining she has a scheduled C-section.

Kramer said they also have a name they're "trying on," but it's not "100 percent."

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bump in Lift Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie
Pregnant Rihanna looked as pleased as punch as 'Snowcone Man' Andrew Maynard delivered snowcones to the superstar's Villa out in Barbados
Pregnant Rihanna Cools Down with Snow Cone Treats in Barbados
Serena Williams and daughter alexis
Pregnant Serena Williams Says She's 'Trying to Look Cool' in 'Hot Weather' with Her Daughter
Jordanna Barrett and Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Jordanna Announces She's Pregnant After Death of Daughter Arrayah
Mary Jo Eustace, her daughter Lola and son Jack
Mary Jo Eustace on Being a Single Parent After Dean McDermott Split: ‘It’s Challenging’ (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Family Vacation Pics with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Family Vacation Photos from Italy with Son Moses and Husband Brad Falchuk
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Machine Gun Kelly in concert at The Kia Forum
Kourtney Kardashian Officially Changes Name to Barker on Driver's License: ‘Say My Name’
TV personality Phadera Parks attends 3rd Annual Birthday Ball for Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas at The Fox Theatre on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Phaedra Parks Has Three Rules for Raising Her Sons: ‘Be Respectful, Clean Up and Be Grateful'
Jeannie Mai and daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says Family Plays ‘Major’ Role in Daughter’s Life: ‘Takes a Village’ (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner Claims Wife's Child Support Request Is 'Inflated,' Calls Out Her Plastic Surgery Bills
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Cheer on Son Legendary as He Takes His First Steps: 'This Milestone Hit Different'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Cheer on Son Legendary as He Takes First Steps: 'This Milestone Hit Different'
Tia Mowry Celebrates âCompassionateâ Son Cree on 12th Birthday: âJust Endlessly Proudâ
Tia Mowry Celebrates ‘Compassionate’ Son Cree on His 12th Birthday: ‘I Am Just Endlessly Proud’
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's 1st Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday with Trip to Disneyland
Kaley Cuoco at the Pacific Design Center; Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'
chrissy teigen/Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Raves About New Baby Boy Wren's Hair with Adorable Video: 'Simple Plan Is Shaking'