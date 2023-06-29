Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report

The suspect allegedly had weapons and materials to make an explosive at the time of his arrest, according to law enforcement officials

Published on June 29, 2023 09:29PM EDT
A man reportedly with an active warrant out for his arrest was apprehended on Thursday near former President Barack Obama's Washington, D.C., home, multiple outlets report.

Authorities have identified the man as 37-year-old Taylor Taranto, who has allegedly posted videos of himself storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to NBC News. Secret Service agents allegedly saw Taranto within blocks of the Obamas' home before a brief chase ensued, with Taranto reportedly running in the direction of the former first family's house, CBS News reported

Taranto reportedly had weapons and materials to make explosives with him when he was arrested, multiple sources claimed to the outlet. 

It is unclear whether the Obamas were home at the time of the arrest. 

NBC News has been reviewing Taranto’s alleged social media account on Telegram, which is reportedly known for hosting extremist ideas and conspiracy theories. His alleged last post from the morning of his arrest was a link to a website touting conspiracy theories about Obama’s home, according to the outlet. 

CBS News also reports that Taranto got the attention of law enforcement officers prior to his arrest after he allegedly made threats during recent live streams on social media. 

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Metropolitan Police Department said Taranto "has been charged with Fugitive from Justice, pursuant to an arrest warrant." The statement did not specify what the charges are related to.  

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department had the explosives disposal team sweep his van near where he was arrested. According to the MPD, there is no active threat to the community, according to the statement. 

Taranto has also been sued by the widow of a Metropolitan Police Department officer who died by suicide after Taranto and his co-defendant in the suit allegedly attacked the officer and left him with a severe brain injury, the HuffPost reported. 

His co-defendant in the suit, David Walls-Kaufman, was arrested last year for his alleged Jan. 6 involvement in charges unrelated to the alleged assault and has already been sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, per NBC News

Taranto has been accused of handing Walls-Kaufman a weapon, which was then allegedly used to beat an officer after rioters breached the Capitol building, according to the Tri-City Herald.

NBC News reports that Taranto, who reportedly had been living in a van near the D.C. jailhouse, allegedly showed up at Walls-Kaufman’s sentencing in early June. 

