Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Striking Officer With A Flagpole: Report

The Michigan man, who reportedly wielded a flagpole as a weapon in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, was arrested in Florida

Henry Chandonnet
Updated on July 4, 2023 08:47PM EDT
A man who reportedly used a flagpole as a weapon in the January 6 Capitol riot has been arrested in Florida, ABC News reports. 

Jeremy Rodgers, who was apprehended on June 30 in Orlando, Florida, was charged with several felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assault of a federal officer with a dangerous or deadly weapon. The case will be heard in federal courts based out of the District of Columbia. 

According to court documents retrieved by ABC News, Rodgers, 28, allegedly joined a mob of supporters while reportedly attempting to halt the certification of election results. In joining the mass movement, Rodgers allegedly tried to physically stop the transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden

Rodgers reportedly wielded a blue flag attached to a wooden flagpole as his weapon, alleges the criminal complaint. He then reportedly approached a line of law enforcement officers at the East Rotunda Door, using the flag’s base to strike a U.S. Capitol police officer three times on the helmet. He allegedly proceeded to swing the flagpole toward other officers. 

Later in the riot, Rodgers reportedly joined the crowd pushing through police into the House Chambers. After another alleged battle with the federal officers, Rodgers reportedly marched through the Rotunda while waving his flag victoriously, officials claim. 

The Michigan man joins a lineup of over 1,000 people who have been arrested for connections to the Capitol attack. 

Recently, one of the rioters was arrested after allegedly charging towards Former President Barack Obama’s D.C. home with weapons. According to a CBS News report, Taylor Taranto was reportedly running towards the home when he was stopped, with authorities reportedly finding multiple weapons and materials to make explosives on his person. 

Also arrested for his alleged connection to the Jan. 6 riot was Jay Johnston, who voiced “Jimmy Pesto, Sr.” in Bob’s Burgers. He faces felony charges for obstructing officers responding to civil disorder, as well as several other misdemeanors, including unlawful trespassing and attempting to disrupt government business, according to a federal warrant.

