'Zoey 102' Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears Pines for Teen Love, Downs Wine and Dates a 'Hemsworth' (Exclusive)

Jamie Lynn Spears and her PCA gang will return for 'Zoey 102' this summer — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look at the trailer

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson
Published on June 20, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Zoey 101 fans ... are you ready? The very first trailer for the Zoey 102 movie is finally here — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look!

Jamie Lynn Spears is returning as leading lady Zoey Brooks, reuniting with the rest of the PCA gang for Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) and Logan Reese's (Matthew Underwood) wedding. And as her pals take this big leap forward in their relationship, Zoey is still stuck in love with high school boyfriend Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), who will also be in town for the epic reunion.

Given Zoey's dilemma, she hires a very handsome man — who adopts the very handsome surname of "Hemsworth" — to "play" her boyfriend. The sight of Zoey's handsome plus-one shakes Chase, who accidentally walks into a pole at the sight of them together, despite being accompanied by a date of his own.

The reunion eventually sees Zoey and Chase reminiscing over the past in more ways than one. At one point, the former high school flames even hold hands while racing through a store together.

"When did life get so messy? I would kill to go back to PCA," Zoey says as Chase replies, "I'm sure we'd all love to go back."

zoey 101

Paramount+

After all these years, the PCA bunch still knows how to raise hell. Zoey and her pals are downing boozy beverages, diving into pools and partying in bars. Chase even attempts — but fails — to do the iconic Dirty Dancing lift.

Still stuck on her trip down memory lane, Zoey later says, "I just think about all the things I dreamed about in high school and now, I'm here. And it's like, Is this it? Is this the dream?"

Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen) and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) also return to star in the film, which began filming earlier this year in North Carolina. It's slated to premiere later this summer.

Newcomers joining in on the wedding reunion fun include Thomas Lennon as Zoey's boss Kelly Kevyn, alongside Owen Thiele (Archer March), Dean Geyer (Todd), Audrey Whitby (Lyric) and Zach Zagoria (Jordan B.).

ZOEY 101, (top row, from left): Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, (middle): Erin Sanders, Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, (bottom): Paul Butcher, 2005-08. Â© Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Nickelodeon/Everett

Zoey 101 aired for four seasons on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Alexa Nikolas, Victoria Justice, Austin Butler, Kristin Herrera Paul Butcher were all part of the cast.

As news of the revival movie was first announced in January, Spears shared her excitement with PEOPLE about returning to her Nickelodeon roots.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," the Sweet Magnolias actress said. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Zoey 102 premieres July 27 on Paramount+.

