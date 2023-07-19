Jamie Lynn Spears Has 'Nothing but Absolute Love' for Her Family — but Says Their Conversations Are 'Personal'

The 'Zoey 102' actress said that "right now I'm really just focused on me and what I'm doing"

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 07:20PM EDT
Jamie Lynn Spears Variety
Jamie Lynn Spears. Photo:

Dan Doperalski for Variety

Jamie Lynn Spears won't say too much about her relationship with her sister Britney.

In an interview with Variety, the Sweet Magnolias actress was asked whether or not Britney, 41, had visited her on set as an Instagram post from the pop star had noted the day prior, but Jamie Lynn, 32, preferred not to comment.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” Spears captioned the June video featuring her on vacation with husband Sam Asghari and manager Cade Hudson. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family."

Jamie Lynn Spears Variety
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Dan Doperalski for Variety

Although the relationship between the two sisters has appeared strained in recent years, Jamie Lynn told Variety: "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

Jamie Lynn, who released her memoir Things I Should Have Said in January 2022, also commented on whether or not she'd perform on stage with her sister again.

“I don’t know," she said. "I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias. And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true."

Jamie Lynn Spears Variety
Jamie Lynn Spears.

Dan Doperalski for Variety

Jamie Lynn's conversation with Variety coincides with the release of her forthcoming movie Zoey 102 — the sequel to her hit tween sitcom Zoey 101 due July 27.

When the film was first announced in January, Spears shared her excitement with PEOPLE about returning to her Nickelodeon roots.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," the actress said. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

Related Articles
Jamie Lynn Spears talks auditioning for 'Twilight'
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls 'Twilight' Audition: 'I Literally Was Like "Vampires? Are You Kidding Me?"'
zoey 101
'Zoey 102' Trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears Pines for Teen Love, Downs Wine and Dates a 'Hemsworth' (Exclusive)
BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS at the THE 2017 RADIO DISNEY MUSIC AWARDS
Britney Spears Says She Visited Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears: 'I've Missed You Guys'
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Shows Off Sun-Kissed Skin in New Video from Beach Vacation
Britney Spears Post on Instagram How Her Mother Visited Her Prompting a Reconciliation
Britney Spears Reconciles with Mom Lynne After 3 Years: 'I Feel So Blessed'
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of 'Zoey 101' with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from 'Zoey 102' Set
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Who Is Britney Spears' Husband? All About Sam Asghari
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Returns to Her Nickelodeon Roots for New 'Zoey 101' Movie Featuring Original Cast
Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie
All About Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Says He Hasn't 'Heard Anything' About Reprising His 'Zoey 101' Role in Upcoming Film
Jamie Lynn Spears mom with her children
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Pose with 'Mee-Maw' Lynne Spears to Celebrate Her 68th Birthday
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Has Had 'Ups and Downs' Post-Conservatorship but 'Remains a Survivor': Source (Exclusive)
Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears
Britney Spears Calls Out Sister Jamie Lynn amid Book Release: 'She Never Had to Work for Anything'
ZOEY 101, (top row, from left): Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, (middle): Erin Sanders, Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, (bottom): Paul Butcher, 2005-08. © Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection
The 'Zoey 101' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson arrive at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson