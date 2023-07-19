Jamie Lynn Spears Has 'Nothing but Absolute Love' for Her Family — but Says Their Conversations Are 'Personal'

Jamie Lynn Spears won't say too much about her relationship with her sister Britney.

In an interview with Variety, the Sweet Magnolias actress was asked whether or not Britney, 41, had visited her on set as an Instagram post from the pop star had noted the day prior, but Jamie Lynn, 32, preferred not to comment.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!” Spears captioned the June video featuring her on vacation with husband Sam Asghari and manager Cade Hudson. “I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family."



Jamie Lynn Spears. Dan Doperalski for Variety

Although the relationship between the two sisters has appeared strained in recent years, Jamie Lynn told Variety: "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”



Jamie Lynn, who released her memoir Things I Should Have Said in January 2022, also commented on whether or not she'd perform on stage with her sister again.

“I don’t know," she said. "I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias. And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true."



Jamie Lynn's conversation with Variety coincides with the release of her forthcoming movie Zoey 102 — the sequel to her hit tween sitcom Zoey 101 due July 27.

When the film was first announced in January, Spears shared her excitement with PEOPLE about returning to her Nickelodeon roots.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," the actress said. "As an executive producer, it's been an exciting opportunity to work with such incredible talent as well as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

