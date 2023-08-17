Jamie Lynn Spears Liked PEOPLE’s Instagram About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Separation

Jamie Lynn Spears has thoughts about her sister Britney Spears’ divorce to Sam Asghari.

PEOPLE can confirm that on Wednesday when the news of their separation was announced on Instagram, the Zoey 101 actress, 32, “liked” PEOPLE's post about the matter.

The former Nickelodeon star has since “unliked” the post, although it is unclear when the "like" was removed.



A source told PEOPLE that Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from the singer, 41, on Wednesday. ET was first to report news of the divorce filing.

Earlier on Wednesday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had separated after 14 months of marriage.

TMZ was the first to report the news of their split.



Multiple sources told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the couple had been struggling for months in their marriage.

"It's been very toxic between them for a long time," says a source of the couple, who began dating in late 2016 and said "I do" last June.

"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," a Spears insider shared. "There has been constant drama. It's sad."

A manager for Asghari declined to comment. A rep for Spears has not responded to requests for comment.

The pop star’s sister has yet to weigh in on the divorce any further.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty

Jamie Lynn recently spoke out about her relationship with her sister in an interview with Variety. Although their relationship has appeared strained in recent years, she said, “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

The Sweet Magnolias actress also declined to comment in the interview about whether her sister had visited her on set, as the singer said she did in Instagram post shared the day prior.

When asked if Jamie Lynn, who released her memoir Things I Should Have Said in January 2022, would perform on stage with her sister again, she said she didn’t know.

“I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing,” said the actress who recently rebooted her tween sitcom Zoey 101 as the movie Zoey 102 for Paramount+. “I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias. And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true.”