Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters, Ivey and Maddie, Make Cameo in 'Zoey 102': 'Two Worlds Collide'

Jamie Lynn Spears' girls are officially part of the Pacific Coast Academy universe.

The 32-year-old actress' two daughters, 5-year-old daughter Ivey Joan and 15-year-old Maddie, have a special cameo in her new Paramount+ film Zoey 102, following up on the lives of the characters from Nickelodeon's Zoey 101, 15 years later.

Spears talked to Entertainment Tonight about the "special moment" and what it meant to her, saying, "Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together. And also, my daughter's friend got to do it with her, who's like another child to me."

"Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom," Spears continued. "[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw — the set and saw the production and what it was."

"She was like, 'Mom, I can't believe that, like, they're all here because this is the movie that you've created.' And that made me feel really proud as a mom that she recognized that and saw you can do big things. It doesn't matter. And seeing her be a part of it was just, it was really a special moment."



Spears and her ex Casey Aldridge welcomed Maddie in June 2008. She welcomed Ivey in 2018 with husband Jamie Watson.

During an appearance last week on Hannah Brown's Better Tomorrow podcast with SiriusXM, the Sweet Magnolias star spoke about some of the difficult decisions she had to make when she found herself expecting a baby at 15 — including walking away from her hit Nickelodeon show.

“That was something I took responsibility for the way that made sense for me,” Spears explained of her choice to quit the series, which aired from 2005 to 2008, and focus on her pregnancy. “That doesn’t make sense for everyone else, but it made sense for me and the whole world came down and told me I was the worst human alive for doing so and that every young girl who ever watched my show was going to be ruined because of me and my personal decision.”

Spears told Brown she's fiercely protective of her daughters and doesn't want them to have to experience the same challenges she did as a teen.

“I look at both my children [and think] at least at that age I was in the business because I did it and I loved it. I was putting myself out there, but my children truly are not,” she explained. “That is what their mom does, so anytime that I feel that I’ve exposed them in any way, you feel tremendous guilt. I try to protect them in every way that I can, but I also try to defend them in every way that I can.”



She said she's proud to be a role model for Maddie as she journeys through her own teenage years. "I am just so thankful my 15-year-old daughter gets to see her mother working and doing what she loves," Spears said. "Every time somebody gives me a job, they're giving my little girl something to look up to. [She] gets to see her mom working and succeeding, when I was told I wasn't going to."