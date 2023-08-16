Jamie Lynn Spears Says Daughters Are 'Growing up Way Too Fast' in Adorable First Day of School Photos

Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, posed for photos on their first day of school

By
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 11:55AM EDT
Jamie Lynn Spears with her kids
Jamie Lynn Spears and her two daughters, Maddie and Ivey. Photo:

jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't ready for her girls to grow up!

On Tuesday, the Zoey 101 star, 32, posted a few photos of her daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, on her Instagram to celebrate the first day of school.

The youngest sibling wore a plaid dress and long white socks, holding a "kindergarten" flag while Maddie crouched next to her. In another photo, Ivey poses with Spears in front of the school's gate while clutching a stuffed dog in a matching plaid dress.

"Best part about having 2 kids at 2 different schools is that you’re too busy to cry about them growing up way too fast🥹," Spears captioned the post. "Praying for a safe & happy school year ahead for all the students, teachers, coaches, and the many other staff members at every school around the world📚🙏🏻✏️."

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Maddie, 14, Towers Over Mom in Easter Family Photo, easter
Jamie Lynn Spears/instagram

Spears — who shares Maddie with ex, Casey Aldridge and Ivey with husband Jamie Watson — recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, sharing her daughters have a special cameo in the Paramount+ film, Zoey 102.

"Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together," Spears said. "And also, my daughter's friend got to do it with her, who's like another child to me."

Jamie Lynn Spears and her daughter Maddie
Jamie Lynn Spears Instagram

"Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom," Spears continued. "[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw — the set and saw the production and what it was," Spears continued.

"She was like, 'Mom, I can't believe that, like, they're all here because this is the movie that you've created.' And that made me feel really proud as a mom that she recognized that and saw you can do big things. It doesn't matter. And seeing her be a part of it was just, it was really a special moment."

