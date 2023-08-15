Jamie Lynn Spears Jokes Daughter Maddie Was Not Impressed with Mom's 'Stupid' Post from Her Softball Game

Jamie Lynn Spears' teenage daughter isn't too impressed with her mom's social media skills.

The Sweet Magnolias star, 32, posted a video on TikTok showcasing daughter Maddie's athletic skills on Monday. The clip from a softball game shows Maddie, 15, hit a home-run set to Doja Cat's song, "Paint the Town Red." The end of the clip shows Maddie holding a ball and smiling at the camera.

"Softball mom 4 lyfe 🤙🏻🥎 #softballmom #softball #fastpitchsoftball #homerun #dingers #dingeralert #raisingballers #raisingballers🥎 #hashtagsfordays @Easton @GameChanger," Spears captioned the video.

Sharing the same video on her Instagram Story, Spears teased she "can't wait to hear how much [Maddie] hates this post, but I do not care."

The mom of two later shared an update on her Story featuring the same photo of Maddie, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, holding the ball. The story reveals Spears' oldest child was unimpressed with her mom's post, jokingly calling it "stupid."

"I can confirm that she did in fact think my post was stupid," Spears wrote, "and said, 'That is not how you use @TikTok'. #momwin #softballmom4lyfe."



Jamie Lynn Spears daughter, Maddie. Jamie Lynn Spears/ Instagram

Spears joined TikTok earlier this summer and has since posted a few mom life updates. This is the first softball-related video on the platform, though the softball mom has previously shared clips on Instagram.

In July 2022, Maddie's softball team won the World Series championship so naturally, Spears shared a series of photos and video on her Instagram page.

"WORLD SERIES CHAMPS🏆🥎," she wrote along with a photo of Maddie holding little sister Ivey and posing with a giant trophy.

"I was once told that some of life's best lessons are learned on a ball field, bc working hard with others to achieve something bigger then oneself will teach you how to be a good teammate in sports AND in life👯‍♀️."

Spears is also mom to Ivey Joan, 5, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.