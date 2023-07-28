Jamie Lee Curtis Says As a Mom to a Trans Daughter It's Her 'Job' to 'Fight and Defend' Against Transphobia

"This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, This is who I am. And my job is to say, 'Welcome home,'" says Curtis

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 28, 2023 05:14PM EDT
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is defending her daughter.

In an interview with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, taped before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, 64, talked about her new graphic novel Mother Nature and opened up about protecting her daughter Ruby, 25, who is transgender. "This life is about love," Curtis tells Scarborough.

"Being a parent is about love and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am,'" she says.

Ruby Guest, Christopher Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis and Annie Guest

Kevin Winter/Getty

Curtis shares her two daughters — Ruby and Annie, 34 — with her husband Christopher Guest, 75. Ruby, who married her partner Kynthia in May 2022, came out as trans to Curtis and her dad in 2020.

"And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't. And there are those people."

In the interview with Scarborough, Curtis also talked about her recent guest appearance on the Hulu series The Bear as Donna Persada, the matriarch of main character Carmy's dysfunctional family who struggles with addiction. Curtis has been open in the past about her own struggles with opioid addiction and her complicated family history of addiction. She spoke about how her experience was different than Donna's.

ruby guest and jamie lee curtis
Alex J Berliner/ABImages

"I am incredibly lucky that wasn't my path," Curtis says, referring to being incarcerated. "I was headed there...And if fentanyl was as easily available as it is today on the street, I'd be dead. Sobriety simply just made it all crystal clear."

"Obviously, I'm trying to learn the most important thing is that I don't know everything. And I wake up every day sober, saying, 'I don't know everything. I don't know a lot. There are a lot of things I don't know about. And there's a lot of this that I need to learn.'"

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, Jamie Lee talked about learning from her daughter Ruby. "It's speaking a new language," she said. "It's learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

"You slow your speech down a little. You become a little more mindful about what you're saying," she explained. "How you're saying it. You still mess up, I've messed up today twice. We're human."

