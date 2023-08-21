Jamie Lee Curtis Looks Stylishly Cool in Charity Bucket Hat: ‘Wear It Proudly’

Jamie Lee Curtis is wearing her business hat proudly.

The Knives Out actress, 64, posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday, where she pictured herself smiling in aviator sunglasses, a black shirt and a white floppy bucket hat from her gifts business, My Hand in Yours.

“When the rain is coming down in buckets grab your @my_hand_in_yours @findlayhats FLOPPY BUCKET and wear it proudly 🌈 @childrensla,” Curtis captioned the wholesome image.

In April 2021, Curtis told PEOPLE how she came to be a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — where all the proceeds from her gifts business go to.

Back in 1983, the actress met Lori Tull, 12, at a fundraiser thrown by the little girl’s town when Curtis was filming a movie in Pontiac, Illinois. Tull had had one of the first successful heart transplants.

Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram

"She and I became friends, and she visited me when I was making another movie, in Pittsburgh," explained Curtis.

Tull later died at age 20, which prompted Curtis to ask Sony to donate VCRs to Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh to allow the patients to watch movies. The Freaky Friday actress also donated a movie library in Tull's name.

Upon returning home, Curtis wanted to do more to help children in need.

Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram

"I called Children's Hospital Los Angeles and said, 'Hi, it's Jamie Lee Curtis. I was born and raised here. Might I help?'” she revealed.

Curtis has since hosted fundraisers for the institution, served on the board of directors and was a spokesperson for their sixth annual Make March Matter campaign.

She told PEOPLE, “There's no feeling more helpless than a sick child, and at Children's Hospital Los Angeles the doctors, nurses and staff lean into these little people and help them, regardless of whether they can pay, and to me there's no greater good."