Jamie Lee Curtis Says She'd 'Be Dead' Without Sobriety Journey: 'My Gratitude Is Enormous'

The Oscar winner celebrated 24 years of sobriety in February

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 11:39PM EDT
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing why she is "incredibly lucky."

After celebrating 24 years of sobriety in February, the Oscar winner reflected on her past struggles with opioid addiction in a new interview on the Morning Joe — taped before the SAG-AFTRA strike began — stating that her "worst day was almost invisible to anyone else."

"I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret," she expressed. "There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts."

"I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path," she added.

Jamie Lee Curtis 24 Years Sober

Jamie Lee Curtis/ Instagram

The 64-year-old explained that sobriety made everything "crystal and clear" for her. "I was an opiate addict, and I liked a good opiate buzz," she shared. "And if fentanyl was available, as easily available as it is today on the street, I'd be dead."

Curtis’ addiction lasted until 1999. “I was ahead of the curve of the opiate epidemic,” she told PEOPLE in 2018. “I had a 10-year run, stealing, conniving. No one knew. No one.”

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who is a mom of two daughters – Ruby, 27, and Annie, 36, with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest – added that her sobriety journey has allowed her to live an "incredible life."

In that same interview, she expressed her sobriety is her "greatest accomplishment."

“My sobriety has been the key to freedom, the freedom to be me, to not be looking in the mirror in the reflection and trying to see somebody else," said the Halloween actress. "I look in the mirror. I see myself. I accept myself. And I move on because you know what? The world is filled with things we need to do."

“I’m breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family,” she said.

Curtis has a history of addiction in her family, including her brother Nicholas, who died of a heroin overdose when he was 21 years old, and her father Tony Curtis, who also abused alcohol, cocaine, and heroin.

“Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment,” she admitted. “Bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says People Should 'Live a Present Life' as She Celebrates 22 Years of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up on Being Sober for 22 Years: 'I Was as Sick as My Secrets'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Fears Plastic Surgery and Procedures 'Are Wiping Out Generations of Beauty'
michael k. williams
Drug Dealer Involved in Death of Michael K. Williams Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Constantly Re-Proposes: The First Time 'Wasn't Great'
Tatum O'Neal photographed at The Variel in Woodland Hills, CA, on June 27, 2023. Photographer: Andrew Southam Hair & Makeup: Brett Freedman/Celestine Agency Stylist: Heidi Meek/The Wall Group
Tatum O’Neal Reveals She Had A Near-Fatal Stroke: ‘I Overdosed and Almost Died’ (Exclusive)
Joanie Sullivan
Inside Mom’s Heartbreak After 19-Year-Old Son Dies of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose: 'He Was Just a Baby'
Deborah Leslie
2 Arrested in Case of Ind. Overdose Victim Whose Body Was Dumped in Building that Was Set on Fire
Cheyenne Jackson says he fell off the wagon after 10 years of sobriety
Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He 'Fell Off the Wagon' After 10 Years Sober: 'I've Been Carrying a Lot of Shame'
Charles Kelley of Lady A
Lady A's Charles Kelley on His Sobriety Journey: 'I've Learned There's Degrees of Alcoholics'
Rickey Smiley rollout 4/17
Comedian Rickey Smiley on 'Responsibility' to Share His Grief Over Son's Accidental Opioid Overdose (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy' Can we get this for tout https://www.instagram.com/p/CsE2Y_1vE-e/
Rob Lowe Marks 33 Years Sober with Inspirational Message of 'Hope and Joy'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 15: David Dastmalchian attends Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage,)
David Dastmalchian Says He Has an 'Endless Pool of Gratitude' After 20 Years of Sobriety
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Charles Kelley of Lady A performs onstage for the Nashville Symphony's 38th Annual Symphony Ball at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on December 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Lady A's Charles Kelley Was 'Crushed' When Wife Cassie Told Him Son, 7, 'Was Noticing' His Drinking
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Thought His Dad's Help Was 'Abrasive' During 'Lowest Points' of Addiction