Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Movie Daughter' Lindsay Lohan’s Baby ‘Just Made Me a Movie Grandmother’

Jamie Lee Curtis is a “movie” grandmother!

The Oscar-winning actress, 64, congratulated her “movie daughter” Lindsay Lohan on the arrival of her baby boy in an Instagram post on Monday.

Posting a throwback photo of herself with Lohan, 37, Curtis wrote, “My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan.”



The photo appeared to be taken shortly after the pair starred as body-switching mom and daughter Tess and Anna Colman in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday and showed Lohan and Curtis smiling with their arms around each other.

A small snapshot of the actresses from their 2003 film was also pasted in the corner of the photo.

On Monday, a rep for Lohan confirmed to PEOPLE that she had welcomed a baby boy, named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas. Their son was born in Dubai, though his exact date of birth has not yet been shared.



Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have welcomed a baby boy. Lindsay Lohan/instagram

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the rep told PEOPLE.



Since playing mom and daughter two decades ago, Lohan and Curtis have remained close. Last month, Lohan revealed that she had some mentorship from Curtis on impending motherhood, ahead of welcoming her first child.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,” Lohan told Allure at the time.

Curtis and Lohan on the 2003 film 'Freaky Friday'. Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

In May, the costars reunited for an interview with The New York Times in honor of 20-year anniversary of Freaky Friday. The actresses were open about wanting to do a sequel, with Curtis teasing earlier this year that it's "going to happen."

She told the NYT, "As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday. Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

"Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be," added Lohan. "We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

