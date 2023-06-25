Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Just Knew’ She Would Join Cast of ‘The Bear’ After Watching First Episode

The Academy Award winner called it the "role of a lifetime" in an Instagram post paying homage to the Hulu show

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 25, 2023 03:39PM EDT
US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Jamie Lee Curtis stars in season 2 of 'The Bear' on Hulu. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis may be a master at manifesting!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Halloween star opened up about her character on the Hulu comedy-drama The Bear, revealing how she joined the cast for season 2.

Curtis plays the mother of Carmen, Sugar and Mikey Berzatto — portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliot and Jon Bernthal, respectively — on the buzz-worthy series, which dropped its second season on Thursday.

The show follows a Chicago chef (White) as he navigates a family tragedy.

"The secrets [sic] is out. We all have them. Every family. Every human being," Curtis captioned a selfie. "The center of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humor that revolve around Carmen, Sugar and Michael Berzatto."

Curtis said she had a premonition about her future with the show after watching it for the first time.

"When I saw the first episode last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don't ask me how. I just knew," she continued in her post. "A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant first season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime."

The Oscar winner believes everyone knows a character like Donna.

"There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto," she continued. "I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called … life."

"Thank you, Chris and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!" she concluded.

Curtis' post was met with adoration from her fan base.

"I am not exaggerating when I say your performance is the best I have ever seen. Period. Freaking fabulous," one admirer wrote.

"I was blown away. Not surprised. But blown away nonetheless," another commented. "That episode is a standalone masterpiece within a masterpiece. You were perfect."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bear has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike since it premiered last June. Celebrities including Mindy Kaling have shared their love of the story — and its recipes — as they've made their own efforts to duplicate some of Carm's dishes from the show in real life.

The Bear -- Season 2 - Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White won a 2023 Golden Globe for his work in The Bear.

Courtesy of FX

At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, White's work on the show was acknowledged as he took home the trophy for best musical or comedy actor.

"My cast and crew, if I'm good, it is because you are good so thank you, thank you so much," he said during his acceptance speech. "You've changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly, grateful."

Related Articles
Kroy Biermann Opens Up on 'Journey of Self Discovery' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce.
Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce
Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
'Succession' Cast Reunites at Paris Fashion Week — See The Photos!
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
Vanna White in Talks to Continue on 'Wheel of Fortune' — with a Raise! – After Pat Sajak Retires
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer'
Love Is Blind's Nancy Is Having a 'Soft Gurl Summer' with New Man as Ex Bartise Embraces Fatherhood
Kendra Wilkinson arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere "Bad Moms" at Mann Village Theatre on July 26, 2016
Kendra Wilkinson Needed 'Intense Healing' After Her Divorce Triggered a Deep Depression: 'I Was So Lost'
Kathy Hilton, Kim Richards and Kyle Richards arrive at the "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Season 3 premiere party at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on October 21, 2012
Kyle Richards Reunites with Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards for Karaoke Night Ahead of Niece’s Wedding
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Kim Cattrall
'Sex and the City' Director Calls Kim Cattrall's Cameo 'an Oasis' on 'And Just Like That...'
Kim Zolciak Is Making Moves, Seemingly Back to Reality TV, amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Kim Zolciak Is 'Making Moves' — Seemingly Back to Reality TV — amid Kroy Biermann Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Miranda Cosgrove at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023
Miranda Cosgrove Recalls Embarrassing Moment from OG 'iCarly' Where Her Bra Insert Fell Out During Filming (Exclusive)
Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
All About 'The Bear' Star Ayo Edebiri
90 Day Fiance
90 Day: Gino Reveals Fears About Jasmine's 'Temper' as She Sobs and Slams His Manhood over Prenup
Jeremy Allen White
Jeremy Allen White Says He ‘Won’t Be Doing As Much’ Elaborate Cooking in Season 2 of ‘The Bear’
Amybeth McNulty as Vickie and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS
Maya Hawke Says She Has 'Mixed' Feelings About Robin Having a Girlfriend in 'Stranger Things' Season 5
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Shares Birthday Tributes from 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars amid Tom Sandoval Split Scandal