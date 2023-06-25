Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Just Knew’ She Would Join Cast of ‘The Bear’ After Watching First Episode

Jamie Lee Curtis may be a master at manifesting!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Halloween star opened up about her character on the Hulu comedy-drama The Bear, revealing how she joined the cast for season 2.

Curtis plays the mother of Carmen, Sugar and Mikey Berzatto — portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, Abby Elliot and Jon Bernthal, respectively — on the buzz-worthy series, which dropped its second season on Thursday.

The show follows a Chicago chef (White) as he navigates a family tragedy.

"The secrets [sic] is out. We all have them. Every family. Every human being," Curtis captioned a selfie. "The center of the brilliant masterpiece that is commonly referred to as @thebearfx is the story of family secrets and the concentric circles of rage and trauma and grief and humor that revolve around Carmen, Sugar and Michael Berzatto."

Curtis said she had a premonition about her future with the show after watching it for the first time.

"When I saw the first episode last summer and Sugar asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her. Don't ask me how. I just knew," she continued in her post. "A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant first season, Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime."

The Oscar winner believes everyone knows a character like Donna.

"There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto," she continued. "I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called … life."

"Thank you, Chris and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!" she concluded.

Curtis' post was met with adoration from her fan base.

"I am not exaggerating when I say your performance is the best I have ever seen. Period. Freaking fabulous," one admirer wrote.

"I was blown away. Not surprised. But blown away nonetheless," another commented. "That episode is a standalone masterpiece within a masterpiece. You were perfect."

The Bear has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike since it premiered last June. Celebrities including Mindy Kaling have shared their love of the story — and its recipes — as they've made their own efforts to duplicate some of Carm's dishes from the show in real life.

Jeremy Allen White won a 2023 Golden Globe for his work in The Bear. Courtesy of FX

At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in January, White's work on the show was acknowledged as he took home the trophy for best musical or comedy actor.

"My cast and crew, if I'm good, it is because you are good so thank you, thank you so much," he said during his acceptance speech. "You've changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly, grateful."